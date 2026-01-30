BronxWorks announces renovation plans and community priorities at annual Legislative Breakfast

Borough President Vanessa Gibson presented a $7.5 million check from her office, City Council and the State Assembly towards a major renovation project at the BronxWorks flagship location at 1130 Grand Concourse.

BronxWorks, one of the borough’s largest nonprofits, held its second annual Legislative Breakfast on Jan. 30 and outlined plans for renovations of the Carolyn McLaughlin Community Center under a new $7.5 million investment from elected officials.

The planned work will improve accessibility at the historic building’s front entrance, upgrade heating and cooling systems, add an elevator, reconstruct the lobby, renovate the second-floor restrooms and more.

BronxWorks executives and staff hosted the gathering in the gymnasium of 1130 Grand Concourse, a landmarked building dating back to the 1920s.

Borough President Vanessa Gibson presented a check towards the renovations that included $1 million from her office, $2.5 million from the State Assembly and $4 million from City Council.

Gibson said she was proud to invest in BronxWorks, which she called a “trusted partner” that serves nearly every Bronx zip code.

Between its childcare centers, food pantries, senior services and more, the organization has been “showing up for people in the good times and the not-so-good times” over decades, Gibson said.

She also applauded the joint investment from borough, city, state and federal elected officials. “The nonprofit sector works best when we are aligned together.”

Council Member Althea Stevens called BronxWorks “a lifeline” for local residents and presented a check on behalf of City Council.

“When we invest in our community infrastructure, we are investing in our community across generations,” Stevens said.

Assembly Member Landon Dais, who presented the $2.5 million Assembly investment, said his son took swim lessons at the community center and that the organization plays a critical role in preventing child drownings.

At the same time, he also praised BronxWorks’ senior centers, which offer learning sessions about topics such as avoiding scams, along with meaningful social connections.

“We need to make sure our seniors, just like our kids, have enriching programming that gets them moving, that gets them to be part of the cultural experience,” Dais said.

U.S. Representative George Latimer, who represents parts of the north central and northeast Bronx, said the Trump administration has created a “hostile environment” for many Bronxites.

The current administration “does not want to fund the needs of poor people, does not want to fund the needs of people of color, does not want to understand the problems and has exacerbated the problems with ICE and made it a more hostile situation,” Latimer said.

Until the administration changes, local government will continue working collaboratively to meet those needs, he said.

During the event, CEO Eileen Torres outlined the organization’s priorities for the year ahead, which address ongoing challenges familiar to anyone in the Bronx: poverty among people of all ages, older adults facing financial crisis, food insecurity and unaffordable childcare.

Torres said she sees the direct impact of the organization’s work, especially in light of the federal government’s efforts to claw back funding for social safety net programs, such as SNAP and Head Start.

For example, BronxWorks’ 10 food pantries and two seasonal farmstands became even more relied upon, Torres said. “I personally received countless phone calls from individuals in dire need of emergency assistance.”

The nonprofit has 65 locations throughout the borough providing childcare, older adult services, legal services, housing support, food pantries and meals, employment services and more. But while its flagship 1130 Grand Concourse location is overdue for renovations, modernizing a 100-year-old building presents many challenges.

Juan C. Matiz, principal at Matiz Architecture & Design, spoke about some obstacles, including the fact that the building sits high atop a solid bed of rock with “Jenga-like” staircases leading to the front door.

He also pointed out that while the gymnasium that held the event boasted six new basketball hoops and a new scoreboard, its heating vent was barely more than a jagged hole in the wall.

Proposed construction plans are currently under review by the New York City Landmarks Preservation Commission (LPC), which must approve major changes to historic buildings. Documents show that HVAC work has already been approved but other parts of the application remain pending.

Though the possibility of cuts to federal funding looms, tax forms show that BronxWorks contributions have increased over recent years.

The organization brought in nearly $122 million in contributions according to 2024 tax documents, up from $111 million in 2023 and $101 million in 2022. CEO Torres said that $13.5 million total has been raised towards the renovation project.

Gibson said she believes that the longstanding nonprofit and the borough itself will thrive under the Mayor Zohran Mamdani administration.

“We will not only get more attention, we will get more resources,” she said. “We will not stop till we get what we deserve.”

