NYC LPC reviews proposed upgrades to Carolyn McLaughlin Community Center in Concourse Village

The New York City Landmarks Preservation Commission (LPC) reviewed a proposal on Tuesday, Jan. 6, for upgrades to the Carolyn McLaughlin Community Center, located at 1130 Grand Concourse in Concourse Village, within the Grand Concourse Historic District.

The nonprofit BronxWorks, which operates an office at the Carolyn McLaughlin Community Center, is seeking to develop a project that would bring restorative and accessibility-focused changes to the historic structure. The project was designed by Matiz Architecture and Design.

This proposed project calls for the west elevation stone facade of the building being restored, deteriorated steps and landings undergoing repairs or being replaced, waterproofing measures being taken and updates being made to the handrails to ensure they are ADA-compliant.

Additionally, an ADA-accessible ramp would also be added near the main entrance.

Some of the other work called for by this project includes installing bronze-finished signage, recessed digital display monitors and updated exterior lighting.

There would also be some work done on the roof, including the addition of new HVAC ductwork, a new HVAC shaft and other mechanical units. Above the main entrance, bronze pin-mounted lettering spelling “Community Center” would be installed.

Many of the proposed exterior improvements are designed to replicate historical architectural elements. This includes precast stone details, granite bases and updated stucco with jointing that mimics stonework.

The addition of new railings and lighting fixtures are meant to improve accessibility and safety at the Carolyn McLaughlin Community Center while also preserving the structure’s historical elements.

Originally constructed between 1925 and 1926, the building at 1130 Grand Concourse has housed several different organizations over the years. This includes the Bronx Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children, the Young Men’s and Young Women’s Hebrew Association, the Girl’s Club and BronxWorks, with the latter having operated there since 1993.