Photos: Theory 9 hosts ‘Trick or Streets’ Halloween block party

Several kids and community members gathered for Theory 9’s Trick or Streets Halloween block party on Oct. 25.

Theory 9 held its annual Trick or Streets Halloween block party on Saturday, Oct. 25, along 231st Street in the Bronx.

The neighborhood was transformed to fit in with the Halloween spirit, as numerous kids and their families gathered to enjoy the festivities.

Several games and activities were available to attendees. This included scavenger hunts, costume contests, costume parades, face painting, music, hip hop dancing, trunk-or-treats and more.

There were also giveaways for pumpkins and other items at Theory 9’s Trick or Streets event. Additionally, local organizations had representatives on hand to provide valuable resources to community members.

By celebrating safety, unity and neighborhood pride, this event reflects Theory 9’s mission of building stronger, healthier and more connected communities through family-friendly programming that is easily accessible.

Among those that partnered with Theory 9 to put this block party together were Council Member Pierina Ana Sanchez, CPRF Charity, Boost Mobile, CodeBX and Orisha Wholeness.