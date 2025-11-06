Community Celebration

Photos: Theory 9 hosts ‘Trick or Streets’ Halloween block party

By Ethan Marshall Posted on
Several kids and community members gathered for Theory 9’s Trick or Streets Halloween block party on Oct. 25.
Photo courtesy of Theory 9

Theory 9 held its annual Trick or Streets Halloween block party on Saturday, Oct. 25, along 231st Street in the Bronx.

Members of Theory 9 joined the kids at the block party in dressing up for the occasion. Photo courtesy of Theory 9

The neighborhood was transformed to fit in with the Halloween spirit, as numerous kids and their families gathered to enjoy the festivities.

Photo courtesy of Theory 9
Photo courtesy of Theory 9

Several games and activities were available to attendees. This included scavenger hunts, costume contests, costume parades, face painting, music, hip hop dancing, trunk-or-treats and more.

Photo courtesy of Theory 9
Photo courtesy of Theory 9
Photo courtesy of Theory 9
Photo courtesy of Theory 9

There were also giveaways for pumpkins and other items at Theory 9’s Trick or Streets event. Additionally, local organizations had representatives on hand to provide valuable resources to community members.

Pumpkins were one of the items given away at the Trick or Streets block party. Photo courtesy of Theory 9
Backpacks, toys, books and other items were given away. Photo courtesy of Theory 9
Food was available to those on hand. Photo courtesy of Theory 9

By celebrating safety, unity and neighborhood pride, this event reflects Theory 9’s mission of building stronger, healthier and more connected communities through family-friendly programming that is easily accessible.

Photo courtesy of Theory 9

Among those that partnered with Theory 9 to put this block party together were Council Member Pierina Ana Sanchez, CPRF Charity, Boost Mobile, CodeBX and Orisha Wholeness.

Photo courtesy of Theory 9
Photo courtesy of Theory 9

