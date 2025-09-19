Kingsbridge

Photos: Theory 9 hosts sixth annual back-to-school health and wellness block party

Numerous Bronx residents gathered to enjoy Theory 9’s annual back-to-school health and wellness block party.
Photo courtesy of Theory 9

The nonprofit program Theory 9 hosted its sixth annual back-to-school health and wellness block party on Wednesday, Sept. 3, in the Kingsbridge section fo the Bronx.

More than 1,000 people took part in the celebration, which featured music, games, giveaways, arts and crafts, community resources and much more. Among the wide variety of activation stations on hand were basketball, including a basketball tournament, health screenings, design labs, a bounce house, plant candy, free haircuts, a live DJ, a bicycling area and more.

Many kids enjoyed playing in the bounce house. Photo courtesy of Theory 9
Free haircuts were available to attendees. Photo courtesy of Theory 9

Over 1,000 backpacks with school supplies were given away at the event. There were also raffles for eight bicycles, three phones and a pair of sneakers.

One of the phone raffle winners. Photo courtesy of Theory 9
The raffle winner for the sneakers. Photo courtesy of Theory 9

In addition to providing plenty of entertainment to attendees, the back-to-school health and wellness block party also provided opportunities for families to learn about local programs and services available to them.

Some kids got their faces painted. Photo courtesy of Theory 9

Several organizations partnered with Theory 9 to help put this event together. These include Council Member Pierina Ana Sanchez, the Community-Police Relations Foundation Charity, Broadstreet Global, MetroPlusHealth, the Hispanic Federation, Boost Mobile, NYC Parks, the NYC DOT and Washington’s Walk Coalition.

Boost Mobile was one of the partners for the event. They had a presence there. Photo courtesy of Theory 9

