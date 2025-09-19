Photos: Theory 9 hosts sixth annual back-to-school health and wellness block party

The nonprofit program Theory 9 hosted its sixth annual back-to-school health and wellness block party on Wednesday, Sept. 3, in the Kingsbridge section fo the Bronx.

More than 1,000 people took part in the celebration, which featured music, games, giveaways, arts and crafts, community resources and much more. Among the wide variety of activation stations on hand were basketball, including a basketball tournament, health screenings, design labs, a bounce house, plant candy, free haircuts, a live DJ, a bicycling area and more.

Over 1,000 backpacks with school supplies were given away at the event. There were also raffles for eight bicycles, three phones and a pair of sneakers.

In addition to providing plenty of entertainment to attendees, the back-to-school health and wellness block party also provided opportunities for families to learn about local programs and services available to them.

Several organizations partnered with Theory 9 to help put this event together. These include Council Member Pierina Ana Sanchez, the Community-Police Relations Foundation Charity, Broadstreet Global, MetroPlusHealth, the Hispanic Federation, Boost Mobile, NYC Parks, the NYC DOT and Washington’s Walk Coalition.