Assembly member Michael Benedetto unveils new tow truck during Throggs Neck Halloween Parade

As a part of Assembly member Michael Benedetto’s annual Throggs Neck Halloween Parade and Costume Party, a new tow truck – which will be used to remove tractor-trailers parked on residential streets – was unveiled.

In 2022, Benedetto’s office applied for a $800,000 grant for the NYPD to address tractor trailers parking in residential areas. His office previously said in a statement that companies have written off parking violations in the area as cheaper than hotel and storage costs.

“There was an outcry from the community to have them [the tractor-trailors] removed because they looked terrible and they take up parking spaces,” said Matthew McKay, deputy chief of staff to Assembly Member Benedetto.

In terms of when the tow truck will be in service, Benedetto’s office couldn’t give an exact date or time of when it would be up and running.

Assembly member Benedetto previously located several streets off highways that would benefit from the tow truck, including the Bruckner Boulevard Service Road between Middletown and Wilkinson Avenue in Country Club, the Cross Bronx Expressway Service Road, Randall Avenues in Throggs Neck and Baychester Avenue in Co-op City.

“This has been a longstanding problem in my community,” Benedetto previously said in a statement.

“These problematic tractor-trailers are more than just unsightly, they also block roadways creating danger for motorists and pedestrians alike, strain weight requirements and infrastructure on local streets, contribute to emission pollution and take up valuable parking spots.”

