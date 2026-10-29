41st Annual Bronx Halloween Parade brings frights and festivities to the borough

NYC’s second-largest Halloween Parade returned on Oct. 24 with the 41st annual Bronx Halloween Parade.

This year, clowns, candy, and cars riddled the street at Southern Blvd & Westchester Ave, following a “Carnival of Nightmares – The Greatest Fear on Earth” theme.

“This parade still belongs to the families who line Southern Boulevard every October,” said Bronx Community Board 2, organizers of the parade.

Nearly 10 months of planning and organizing resulted in a parade where influencers, community members and local politicians alike, celebrated the joy of Halloween and the spirit of the Bronx.

With his face partially hidden by the mask of his “Phantom of the Opera” costume, co-sponsor and Grand Marshall Councilmember Justin Sanchez encouraged attendees at the post-parade festival to vote in the coming days. Oct. 24 was the first day of early voting in the Bronx ahead of Election Day, Nov. 3.

“I know it’s Halloween, but it is scary out there in those streets. If you are an adult, you know what I mean. Please make sure that from today on to November 1st, you’re getting your vote out,” Sanchez said.

Jason Reyes, founding principal of the Bronx High School of Hip Hop, also served as Grand Marshall. Many local talents performed at the parade, including students from Reyes’ own school. Reyes was recognized with the Educational Visionary Award.

“The Bronx helped shape the man I am. It taught me resilience, introduced me to the power of Hip Hop, and showed me how to turn struggle into purpose. And today, standing before my community, surrounded by generations of creativity, culture, and Bronx pride, I was reminded of why I love this borough so deeply,” Reyes said.

Led by Reyes, Sanchez, and representatives of Bronx Community Board 2, the parade began at Southern Boulevard & Westchester Avenue, concluding at Dawson St. & Rogers Place. The post-parade festival, hosted by local entrepreneur Rhina Valentin, highlighted performers and community figures.

Amaurys Grullon, co-founder of Bronx Native and previous host of the Bronx Halloween Parade’s block party, shared his own personal connection to the celebratory grounds at Bill Rainey Park.

“This is my neighborhood. I used to come to this park every day and play and vibe out and to come here every year to support my community and be a part of this amazing event is a full circle moment,” Grullon said.

Following the celebrations, Bronx Community Board 2 Chairperson Viancey Taveras shared his gratitude for all who helped the event succeed, and reaffirmed his pride in the Bronx community.

“To our staff, volunteers, sponsors, community partners, content creators, influencers, performers, the NYPD, and every spectator who attended or supported us, thank you from the bottom of my heart. Your continued support, encouragement, and honest feedback mean more than words can express,” Taveras said.

“I will continue to advocate for the Bronx, fight for our communities, and show the world the beautiful side of our borough that too often goes unrecognized. We are more than a reputation. We are a community built on resilience, culture, love, and unity. The Bronx is stronger together, and together, we will continue making history.”