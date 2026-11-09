What’s happening | Diwali, Danza Fiesta, Jobs NYC and more

A Magical, Musical Diwali Celebration

Friday, Nov. 13, 7-8:30 p.m.

Bartow-Pell Mansion Museum, 895 Shore Rd.

$35-40

Shreeyash Palshikar and Neel Murgai present an exquisite evening of magic and music to celebrate Diwali, the Indian festival of lights. Shreeyash is a magician, performing artist, educator and producer who has studied with modern and traditional Indian magicians. Neel is a multi-instrumental performer, composer and teacher who studied with traditional Indian sitar masters and modern musicians. Together, they combine Indian and Western, traditional and modern, magic and music for a fun, interactive and family-friendly Diwali experience you will never forget.

For more information, visit bartowpellmansionmuseum.org/events/a-magical-musical-diwali-celebration/.

Danza Fiesta’s 17th Annual South Bronx Festival

Saturday, Nov. 14, 3-5 p.m.

Hostos Center for the Arts and Culture, 450 Grand Concourse

Free

Celebrate Puerto Rican heritage with Danza Fiesta! Experience the vibrant sounds of Jíbaro music and the festive spirit of traditional Parrandas Navideñas, celebrating Puerto Rico’s rich cultural heritage through dance and song. Advanced registration required.

For more information, visit eventbrite.com/e/danza-fiestas-17th-annual-south-bronx-festival-tickets-2002745635107.

Mind-Builders Creative Arts Center Stage Band

Sunday, Nov. 15, 2-3 p.m.

Wave Hill, 4900 Independence Ave.

Free with admission, $0-10

Join us for a performance by Mind-Builders Creative Arts Center Stage Band in collaboration with exhibiting artists Angel Nevarez and Valerie Tevere that reimagines music through experimentation, improvisation and collective listening. Organized as part of the exhibition “As Far as the Ear can Hear” and shaped by the artists’ practice of reinterpreting musical traditions across genres and histories, the Stage Band will collaborate with Nevarez and Tevere to create a new composition that blends and reinterprets musical genres through collective experimentation and performance.

For more information, visit wavehill.org/calendar/mind-builders-creative-arts-center-stage-band.

Battery Storage Basics

Monday, Nov. 16, 6-8 p.m.

The Andrew Freedman Home, 1125 Grand Concourse

Free

The Bronx Economic Development Corporation (BXEDC), in partnership with Flatiron Energy, is excited to present a three-part series on battery storage to support the Bronx Energy Infrastructure. The series will focus on providing a robust understanding of battery storage, demystifying what people have heard and addressing its benefits and concerns.

For more information, visit eventbrite.com/e/battery-storage-basics-tickets-2004076518816.

Latin Dance Fitness

Tuesday, Nov. 17, 11-11:45 a.m.

Sonia Sotomayor Community Center, 1000 Rosedale Ave.

Free

Come join us as we dance to a mix of salsa, bachata, merengue and 80s and 90s music. All are welcome! Please arrive 15 minutes early to complete a one-time Beacon Membership Form before you attend your first class.

For more information, visit nycgovparks.org/events/2026/11/17/latin-dance-fitness.

We Charge Genocide at 75

Wednesday, Nov. 18, 6-7:30 p.m.

La Casa de Los Pueblos, 366 E. 146th St.

Free

Join us for a guided reading discussion on the Civil Rights Congress’s “We Charge Genocide,” alongside texts by Filiberto Ojeda Rios, Malcolm X and Nick Estes. This guided reading discussion is the second in a series organized by the Center for the Study of Social Difference in 2026. The series responds to the U.S. semiquincentennial and its accompanying officially sanctioned celebratory accounts of the past. It offers a counternarrative to these accounts through study sessions dedicated to works with alternative anniversaries that undertake a critical appraisal of U.S. history and historical struggles and that reflect the experiences of minoritized communities.

For more information, visit eventbrite.com/e/we-charge-genocide-at-75-tickets-2003145998605.

Jobs NYC Bronx Hiring Hall

Thursday, Nov. 19, 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

BronxWorks Betances Community Center, 547 E. 146th St.

Free

If you’re a job seeker, you’re in the right place. Jobs NYC is a campaign that brings the city’s range of workforce services to a neighborhood near you through resource fairs held monthly in each borough. Whether you are ready to interview with a resume in hand or looking for other resources, we’re committed to meeting you where you’re at.

For more information, visit eventbrite.com/e/jobs-nyc-bronx-hiring-hall-tickets-2003938883144.