What’s happening | Comedy, costume carnival, music and more

The Hella Funny Comedy Series Breast Cancer Awareness Month Shades Of Pink

Friday, Oct. 30, 9-11 p.m.

Co-op City Community Center, 177 Dreiser Loop

$31.19+

Anthony Emanuel Presents The Hella Funny Comedy Series: Shades of Pink Edition, a night of comedy, community and purpose in support of breast cancer awareness. Chicago’s funniest are bringing the heat to the Bronx, featuring Correy Bell, Just Nesh and My Cousin Tiera (BET’s Rooftop Comic View). We’re also honored to welcome Saranne Rothberg, breast cancer advocate and founder of Comedy Cures, who has shown the world that laughter is powerful medicine. Laugh with purpose: $5 from every ticket goes to Susan G. Komen and The Pink Fund, our official sponsors, supporting people affected by breast cancer. Wear your pink, bring your crew and come out for a night that honors survivors, supports fighters and remembers those we’ve lost. All in the Hella Funny way.

For more information, visit eventbrite.com/e/the-hella-funny-comedy-series-breast-cancer-awareness-month-shades-of-pink-tickets-1998134216229.

Costume Carnival 2026

Saturday, Oct. 31, 2-6 p.m.

Sankofa Haus, 2422 3rd Ave.

Free

Step right up for a day of Halloween fun at Sankofa Haus’ Costume Carnival! Families are invited to enjoy an afternoon packed with bouncy houses, a balloon house, costume competition, prizes, a photo booth, games, a live DJ and more – all designed to bring the community together for an unforgettable celebration. Bring the kids, come dressed to impress and get ready for an afternoon filled with music, laughter, creativity and community spirit!

For more information, visit eventbrite.com/e/costume-carnival-2026-tickets-2001259601340.

Eve Weiss and Friends: Music of the Americas

Sunday, Nov. 1, 3-5 p.m.

Riverdale-Yonkers Society for Ethical Culture, 4450 Fieldston Rd.

$17.85+

Join us for a multicultural celebration of the diversity of classical guitar music from North, Central and South Americas! As a unique tribute to Rev250, Eve Weiss, a 19th-century performance specialist, and her friends, classical guitarist Charles Mokotoff and Brazilian guitarist Tiberius Nascimento, will be performing solos and duos from the United States, Brazil, Paraguay and more.

For more information, visit eventbrite.com/e/eve-weiss-friends-music-of-the-americas-november-1-2026-tickets-1994508876741.

Bronx Medal Monday

Monday, Nov. 2, 1-8 p.m.

Andrew Freedman Home, 1125 Grand Concourse

Free

Celebrate the NYC Marathon at Bronx Medal Monday, a free wellness and community celebration at the historic Andrew Freedman Home in the Bronx. Centered on care, celebration and connection, the event offers FREE medal engraving, professional portraits, massage, stretch sessions, guided yoga and Normatec leg recovery from Hyperice, all on a first-come, first-served basis. Plus, enjoy DJ sets, partner raffles, food and drink vendors and more.

For more information, visit eventbrite.com/e/post-nyc-marathon-celebration-bronx-medal-monday-registration-2002321236720.

Does This Taste Funny: Humor in Contemporary Art Run of Show

Tuesday, Nov. 3, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Lehman College Art Gallery, 250 Bedford Park Blvd. W.

Free

Curated by faculty members Melissa Brown, Lehman College Art School and John O’Connor, Sarah Lawrence Visual and Studio Arts, this exhibition opens in September 2026 to show the work of 41 contemporary artists, among them Roz Chast of The New Yorker cartoon fame and photographer Cindy Sherman. The art is grouped into six themes presented with humor: The Body (slapstick and physical); Material Absurdity; Technology (deadpan and the uncanny); Art Humor (parody, spoof and observation); Politics (satire and dark humor); and Language (wordplay and puns).

For more information, visit eventbrite.com/e/does-this-taste-funny-humor-in-contemporary-art-run-of-show-tickets-1999293708301.

PLAYLIST Dance Class Series

Wednesday, Nov. 4, 5-6:30 p.m.

Bronx Music Hall, 438 E. 163rd St.

Free

“Playlist” is a free, accessible 10-class Dance and Learn series designed for teens and adults with a focus on movement from the inside out. The Bronx Edition embodies the vibrant spirit and diverse heritage of dance from around the world, inviting participants to embark on an exhilarating journey through the rich artistry of three powerful genres.

For more information, visit eventbrite.com/e/playlist-dance-class-series-tickets-1665484020539.

Kingsbridge Historical Society Presentation: From Doo Wop to Hip Hop to Reggaeton

Thursday, Nov. 5, 7-8 p.m.

Kingsbridge Historical Society, 2570 Independence Ave.

Free

Join us for a free presentation by Dr. Mark Naison, Founder and Director of the Bronx African American History Project, about how people of African descent have shaped the history and culture of the Bronx for the last 100 years.

For more information, visit kingsbridgehistoricalsociety.org/event/from-doo-wop-to-hip-hop-to-reggaeton/.