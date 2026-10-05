What’s happening | Bronx Museum fall exhibitions, Indigenous People’s Day, music and more

The Bronx Museum Fall 2026 Exhibitions Opening Celebration

Friday, Oct. 9, 5-7 p.m.

The Bronx Museum, 1040 Grand Concourse

Free

All are invited to the Bronx Museum for a free party celebrating the opening of its fall 2026 exhibitions. Guests will enjoy viewing art, meeting the artists and organizers and partaking in complimentary beverages and bites.

For more information, visit bronx-museum-fall26-opening.eventbrite.com/.

Indigenous Peoples’ Day Celebration with NAIC-NY

Saturday, Oct. 10, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Mitsubishi River Walk, Boston Road and Bronx River Parkway Road entrance of the Bronx Zoo

Free

Join the Bronx River Alliance and the North American Indigenous Center of New York for a free day of fun and celebration of indigenous cultures! This event will be held at the canoe launch area of the Mitsubishi River Walk at the Bronx Zoo. The event will feature a variety of activities.

For more information, visit bronxriver.org/event/indigenous-peoples-day-celebration-with-naic-ny-3.

Quarter Rican: A Hip-Hop Musical

Sunday, Oct. 11, 3-4:30 p.m.

Hostos Center for the Arts and Culture, 450 Grand Concourse

$19.55

A fast-talking, funny and heartfelt hip-hop musical about Danny, a young Puerto Rican father confronting questions of heritage, masculinity, neighborhood and belonging as he imagines the forces that will shape his 11-month-old child’s Latinx identity. This solo work pairs candid storytelling with DJ Quenepa’s virtuosic live beatboxing and soundscaping, while Danny’s swaggering alter ego, MC Plátano, supplies irreverent commentary and refuses to let the difficult questions go unanswered.

For more information, visit hostoscenter.org/quarter-rican.

Indigenous Peoples’ Weekend

Monday, Oct. 12, all day

Wave Hill, 4900 Independence Ave.

Free

Celebrate Indigenous Peoples’ Weekend as we honor Indigenous communities and recognize their cultures and contributions through nature programming, hands-on activities and a walking tour highlighting female Lenape Saunksquas (Chieftains) and their role in the 15th-century Dutch-Indigenous alliance. Through family-friendly programs, learn about the important role of plants and food in Indigenous cultures. We are open for the holiday on Monday, Oct. 12, and admission is free to all visitors. Please check the event schedule, as not all activities are available throughout the weekend.

For more information, visit wavehill.org/calendar/indigenous-peoples-weekend-26.

Pelham Parkway Neighborhood Association Hosts October Event

Tuesday, Oct. 13, 7-8:30 p.m.

Bronx House, 990 Pelham Pkwy.

Free

The Pelham Parkway Neighborhood Association invites you to its October General Meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 13, featuring a special presentation by Oriza Watanabe, LCSW, from NYC Health + Hospitals. This is a fantastic opportunity to learn and engage with community members and healthcare professionals. Please join us for this important and informative topic and presentation.

For more information, visit eventbrite.com/e/pelham-parkway-neighborhood-association-hosts-october-event-tickets-2002246474103.

Hood Orchestra and Ode to the Black Fiddler Presents Live in NYC

Wednesday, Oct. 14, 6-10 p.m.

Sankofa Haus, 2422 3rd Ave.

$28.52

Come expecting a showcase of New York and Houston’s Finest, a community jam session and opportunities to connect with the musicians and creatives of the past, present and future! Hood Orchestra and Ode to the Black Fiddler are teaming up to curate an evening of excellence aimed at preserving and promoting an art form we all love so dearly!

For more information, visit eventbrite.com/e/hood-orchestra-x-ode-to-the-black-fiddler-presents-live-in-nyc-tickets-2002065257078.

Chulito’s Quince

Thursday, Oct. 15, 7:30-9:30 p.m.

BAAD! Bronx Academy of Arts and Dance, 2474 Westchester Ave.

Free

Celebrate the 15th anniversary of Chulito, Charles Rice-González’s award-winning, landmark gay novel! Through chapters adapted for the stage, readings by noted actors and a dance performance, we’ll celebrate the 15th anniversary of Chulito by Charles Rice-González. Charles will then read a chapter from Hunts Point, the unpublished follow-up to Chulito, and guests will receive a Spanish translation of Chulito’s first chapter.

For more information, visit eventbrite.com/e/chulitos-quince-tickets-1998515798552.