What’s happening | Starlight Cinema, Batman Day, poetry from David Mills and more

Starlight Cinema

Friday, Sept. 18, 5:30 p.m.

Van Cortlandt Park Parade Ground, Broadway and West 251st Street

Free

Van Cortlandt Park Alliance and Horace Mann School Present Starlight Cinema: Four-Legged Friends. At 5:30, Music of 1995, 2000, 2007 2017 and movie-themed crafts will take place. Movies Begin at Last Light. This week’s movie will be “Best in Show” (2000).

For more information, visit vancortlandt.org/movies2026/.

Batman Day at Poe Park

Saturday, Sept. 19, 1-5 p.m.

Poe Park, 310 E. Kingsbridge Rd.

Free

Batman Day at Poe Park is a free, family-friendly community celebration highlighting the Bronx’s connection to storytelling, creativity, detective thinking and the legacy of Bill Finger, the long-uncredited co-creator of Batman, as well as Edgar Allan Poe, whose detective stories helped influence the mystery and detective genre. Poe Park holds special significance to this story. The event gives families an opportunity to learn about this history while celebrating Bronx creativity and community pride.

For more information, visit zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/batman-day-at-poe-park.

The Literary Lounge – BKBF 2026 Bookend Event

Sunday, Sept. 20, 12-4 p.m.

Andrew Freedman Home, 1125 Grand Concourse

$7.18

Bookend events bring Brooklyn Book Festival’s celebratory spirit to venues across all five boroughs. Join the Literary Lounge in The Bronx! As a proud Bronxite, artist and lover of books, Tasha Dougé is excited to host The Literary Lounge at the Andrew Freedman Home located on the Grand Concourse.

For more information, visit eventbrite.com/e/the-literary-lounge-bkbf-2026-bookend-event-tickets-1992962617839.

Mic Drop Mondays

Monday, Sept. 21, 7-11 p.m.

The Bronx Brewery Event Space, 856 E. 136 St.

$7.18+

Mic Drop Mondays is NYC’s stage for emerging artists to perform live, build their brand, create content and connect with the culture. Mic Drop Mondays is bringing its next live showcase to The Bronx Brewery on Sept. 21 for a night centered around emerging talent, live music, creative networking, entrepreneurship and community. Designed for independent and up-and-coming artists, Mic Drop gives performers a real stage to showcase their music, connect with other creatives, build their audience and create memorable moments around their artistry.

For more information, visit eventbrite.com/e/mic-drop-mondays-tickets-1999327817322.

Cultivating Abundance with Foragers in the Foodway and La Bruja

Tuesday, Sept. 22, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Concrete Plant Park, 1370 Westchester Ave.

Free

Join Journei Bimwala to learn about wild foraging, plant identification and how to be in reciprocity with our food ecosystem. Join Holes in the Wall Collective for a scavenger hunt. Live offerings from world-renowned spoken-word artist La Bruja.

For more information, visit nycgovparks.org/events/2026/09/22/cultivating-abundance-with-foragers-in-the-foodway-and-la-br.

We Laugh Wednesday Comedy Night

Wednesday, Sept. 23, 7-11 p.m.

Jolly Tinker, 2875 Webster Ave.

$17.85

Comedy lovers, this is your official invitation! For just $15, enjoy a night packed with laughter, music, drinks and unforgettable memories. We Laugh Wednesday Comedy is taking over The Jolly Tinker for one unforgettable night of comedy, music, drinks and nonstop laughs!

For more information, visit eventbrite.com/e/we-laugh-wednesday-comedy-night-bronx-ny-tickets-1990335775884.

Expanding the Discourse: Poetry Readings by David Mills

Thursday, Sept. 24, 7-8:30 p.m.

Bartow-Pell Mansion Museum, 895 Shore Rd.

Free

Spend the evening in the double parlors with writer and actor David Mills, who will read from his recent poetry collections about slavery in colonial-era New York. Mills, a 2025-2026 New York Public Library Cullman Center Fellow, will draw from his three most recent publications: “Unhired Hands,” “Boneyarn” and “How the Earth Answers.”

For more information, visit bartowpellmansionmuseum.org/events/expanding-the-discourse-poetry-readings-by-david-mills/.