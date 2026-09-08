What’s happening | ‘9/11 Reclaiming Ground Zero’ screening, Moomin Fest, Shakespeare’s ‘The Tempest’ and more

Screening: 9/11: Reclaiming Ground Zero

Friday, Sept. 11, 6:45-9 p.m.

Bronx Documentary Center, 614 Courtlandt Ave.

Free

Join the Bronx Documentary Center for a special screening of 9/11: Reclaiming Ground Zero, a documentary exploring the complex and deeply personal decisions that shaped the future of the World Trade Center site after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

For more information, visit eventbrite.com/e/screening-911-reclaiming-ground-zero-tickets-1999038175997.

Bartow-Brocante Market

Saturday, Sept. 12, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Bartow-Pell Mansion Museum, 895 Shore Rd.

Free

Come to the Great Lawn at Bartow-Pell for a market-treasuring hunting experience, and perhaps take home a piece of local history! The Bartow-Brocante Market is looking for good homes for some recently deaccessioned collection pieces. For transparency, these pieces will be clearly marked as deaccessioned and sold at a fair market price, with all proceeds restricted to the direct care of Bartow-Pell’s permanent collection and/or the acquisition of new pieces that align with the museum’s Collection Policy.

For more information, visit bartowpellmansionmuseum.org/events/bartow-brocante-market/.

Moomin Fest

Sunday, Sept. 13, 1-5 p.m.

New York Botanical Garden, 2900 Southern Blvd.

$20-59

Join us for a special celebration inspired by the beloved world of the Moomins and the extraordinary legacy of author and illustrator Tove Jansson! In partnership with the Consulate General of Finland and Moomin, NYBG invites you to experience an afternoon of creativity, nature, storytelling and connection. Enhance your visit with an exclusive screening and panel discussion with Maria Popova and Kate Zambreno in Ross Hall.

For more information, visit nybg.org/event/summer-of-moomin/moomin-fest/.

Parkchester Library 7th Mini Job Fair 2026

Monday, Sept. 14, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Parkchester Library, 1985 Westchester Ave.

Free

Parkchester Library has more exciting news! We’re hosting another Mini Job Fair in March! Join us for an empowering session on shaping your career path at the Parkchester Library. Meet real people – recruiters and HR managers – who are eager to share insights about current job openings, tips on applying and future opportunities.

For more information, visit eventbrite.com/e/parkchester-library-7th-mini-job-fair-2026-tickets-1998813187049.

Sip and Paint Creative Tuesdays

Tuesday, Sept. 15, 6-11 p.m.

Last Stop Bar and Grill, 4609 White Plains Rd.

$39.19

Come relax, get creative and enjoy an unforgettable Sip and Paint experience designed for everyone—from beginners to experienced artists! Your ticket includes free drinks, a fun and interactive Color Theory class and everything you need to create your own masterpiece.

For more information, visit eventbrite.com/e/sip-paint-creative-tuesdays-tickets-1999042560110.

Riverdale Choral Society Open Rehearsals

Wednesday, Sept. 16, 7-9:15 p.m.

Christ Church Riverdale, 5040 Henry Hudson Pkwy. at 252nd Street

Free

The Riverdale Choral Society invites all interested singers to join us for rehearsals for our fall season. We welcome all voice types: soprano, alto, tenor and bass. We will be preparing for our concerts on Saturday, Dec. 5, and Sunday, Dec. 6, 2026. The program, entitled “Made in Italy,” will feature Vivaldi’s Gloria and Respighi’s Lauda per la Natività del Signore accompanied by a professional chamber orchestra.

For more information, visit riverdalechoral.org/.

The Tempest

Thursday, Sept. 17, 7-10 p.m.

Lehman College Amphitheatre, 250 Bedford Park Blvd W.

Free

BronxShakes presents an evening of magic, mystery and moonlight in its annual presentation of Shakespeare at the Lehman Amphitheatre. This is an outdoor production in the Lehman College Amphitheatre. Please feel free to bring blankets/cushions, etc. Additionally, there is limited space for use of folding chairs/grass seating.

For more information, visit eventbrite.com/e/the-tempest-tickets-1998245076816.