What’s happening | Miles East, pop-up shop, opening art reception and more

September’s First Friday with Miles East

Friday, Sept. 4, 6-8 p.m.

Bartow-Pell Mansion Museum, 895 Shore Rd.

$5-15, free for members

Join us for September’s First Friday in the Double Parlors featuring Miles East of ECR Music Group. Light refreshments will be served. Bartow-Pell’s First Friday series is a monthly concert series hosted on the first Friday of every month, featuring a new performer every month. Miles East has won himself a newfound global audience ahead of the release of his new record—Rolling Stone coverage, more than 300,000 streams for the album’s advance singles, and a fervent fanbase on five continents have fueled the eagerly anticipated release of Between Lightning and Thunder, out now on ECR Music Group.

For more information, visit bartowpellmansionmuseum.org/events/mays-first-friday-with-miles-east/.

Movies Under the Stars: Space Jam (1996)

Saturday, Sept. 5, 8-10:30 p.m.

Mill Pond Park, Exterior Street and East 150th Street

Free

Grab a blanket and enjoy a movie in the park! Michael Jordan makes his starring film debut opposite the celluloid skills of Warner Bros.’ Looney Tunes. Jordan must help the Looney Tunes win a basketball game against a group of outer-space creatures who plan, if they win, to kidnap the Looney Tunes and take them to an interplanetary theme park as the latest attraction. Movies begin at dusk. This event is FREE and open to the public.

For more information, visit nycgovparks.org/events/2026/09/05/movies-under-the-stars-space-jam-1996.

Sprayground X NYBG Pop-Up Shop

Sunday, Sept. 6, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

New York Botanical Garden, 2900 Southern Blvd.

Free

Something fresh is about to bloom at NYBG! Step into the exclusive Sprayground X NYBGF Pop-Up and discover the collection in this incredible garden experience. These bags are only available HERE. Sprayground is giving NYBG visitors the price of admission back on any bag purchase. Show your NYBG admission ticket at the pop-up and get that amount off one bag. One ticket per bag. Discounts cannot be combined or stacked. Valid on purchases on-site only. Does not apply to previous purchases.

For more information, visit eventbrite.com/e/sprayground-x-nybg-pop-up-shop-tickets-1998892830264.

Labor Day: Wave Hill is Open

Monday, Sept. 7, 10:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Wave Hill, 4900 Independence Ave.

$4-10

Celebrate Labor Day at Wave Hill! Our gardens are open all day today. Come enjoy a relaxing day in the gardens.

For more information, visit nycgovparks.org/events/2026/09/07/labor-day-wave-hill-is-open.

After Holiday Weekend Cleanups

Tuesday, Sept. 8, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Van Cortlandt Golf Course Clubhouse, Van Cortlandt Park South and Bailey Avenue

Free

Nice holiday weekends bring lots of visitors to the park. Lots of visitors make a mess! Volunteers are needed to help keep the park tidy. Join the Van Cortlandt Park staff in cleaning up the Park after holiday weekends.

For more information, visit eventbrite.com/e/after-holiday-weekend-clean-ups-tickets-1989147494703.

Opening Reception: Does This Taste Funny? Humor in Contemporary Art

Wednesday, Sept. 9, 5-8 p.m.

Lehman College Art Gallery, 250 Bedford Park Blvd. W.

Free

Join us for the Opening Reception of “Does This Taste Funny? Humor in Contemporary Art.” An exhibition of mixed media organized by the Lehman College Art Gallery and Sarah Lawrence College, Heimbold Gallery in Bronxville.

For more information, visit eventbrite.com/e/opening-reception-does-this-taste-funny-humor-in-contemporary-art-tickets-1995971418242.

ABIDE: An Evening with Ewurakua Dawson-Amoah

Thursday, Sept. 10, 7-9 p.m.

Nefer Bookcafe, 694 E. 241st St.

$5

Nefer welcomes poet Ewurakua Dawson-Amoah, author of “Sorry I Missed Your Call, I Was Trying to Kill Myself,” a moving collection that explores memory, identity, grief, race, tenderness and the quiet journey from survival toward softness. Through poems that are both deeply personal and profoundly universal, Dawson-Amoah offers language for experiences that are too often carried in silence. The evening will feature a live poetry reading, an intimate conversation with the author, audience Q&A and a book signing.

For more information, visit eventbrite.com/e/abide-an-evening-with-ewurakua-dawson-amoah-tickets-1997062308123.