What’s happening | Comedy night, movie nights, New York Road Runners Speed Series and more

Cafecito Comedy at Artizen NYC

Friday, Aug. 28, 9 p.m.

Artizen NYC, 3700 Riverdale Ave.

$23.18

Join us for an unforgettable evening filled with laughs and good vibes at Artizen Comedy Night. This is your chance to catch some of the funniest acts NYC has to offer. Bring your friends, grab a drink and soak up the hilarious energy that only a live comedy show can deliver. Don’t miss out on a night packed with humor, fun and great company!

For more information, visit eventbrite.com/e/cafecito-comedy-artizen-nyc-tickets-1988767578363.

Movie Night: Shrek

Saturday, Aug. 29, 8-10 p.m.

Dakota’s, 3154 Harding Ave.

Free

Join us for our next movie night at Dakota’s in the Garten to watch a classic — Shrek! Bring a blanket and cozy up with drinks, food and popcorn with family and friends. Free entry; pay for your food and drinks. Call (718)-535-3079 to book your spot in the Garten! Limited spots by a fire pit.

For more information, visit dakotasbx.com/events.

Daphne Victoria Johnson: Joy Is…

Sunday, Aug. 30, 10:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Derfner Judaica Museum, 5901 Palisade Ave.

Free

Derfner Judaica Museum + Art Collection at Hebrew Home at Riverdale is pleased to announce our upcoming exhibition, Daphne Victoria Johnson: Joy Is…, which will be on view from Aug. 30 through Sep. 16. An opening reception will be held on Sunday, Aug. 30, from 1:30 to 3 p.m. with remarks at 2 p.m. at the Museum, located at 5901 Palisade Ave. at Hebrew Home on the campus of RiverSpring Living. Space is limited. R.S.V.P. required at art@riverspring.org or (718)-581-1596. Photo I.D. required for entry.

For more information, visit derfner.org/daphne-victoria-johnson-joy-is/.

First Responders Monday Night Out

Monday, Aug. 31, 4-11 p.m.

The Silent Sea, 634 City Island Ave.

Free

Monday nights are for the ones who always show up for us. Join us at the Silent Sea for First Responder Monday Night and enjoy happy hour and half off on drinks and appetizers!

For more information, visit eventbrite.com/e/first-responders-monday-night-out-tickets-1998549272674.

Movies Under the Stars: Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu

Tuesday, Sep. 1, 8-10:30 p.m.

Walton Park, E. 181st Street, between Walton and Jerome Avenues

Free

Grab a blanket and come enjoy a movie in a neighborhood park or playground! This summer, NYC Parks and the Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment will host family-friendly movie showings across the five boroughs. The next showing will be Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu.

For more information, visit nycgovparks.org/events/2026/09/01/movies-under-the-stars-star-wars-the-mandalorian-and-grogu.

NYRR Summer Speed Series

Wednesday, Sep. 2, 8-10 p.m.

Icahn Stadium, 20 Randall’s Island

$21.15

Get ready for the 2026 NYRR Summer Speed Series at Icahn Stadium on Randall’s Island. Chase fast times on a state-of-the-art 400-meter Mondo track and test your speed across a full lineup of events. Whether you’re competing, trying something new or racing with friends, this is your moment to shine under the stadium lights.

For more information, visit events.nyrr.org/nyrr-summer-speed-series.

Gardening Thursday at West Farms Rapids

Thursday, Sep. 3, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

West Farms Rapids Park, 1087 E. Tremont Ave.

Free

We will be stewarding a rain garden in West Farms Rapids. Please wear clothing appropriate for outdoor weather and gardening/cleaning activities. We also recommend bringing snacks and a refillable water bottle to stay hydrated. All gloves and tools needed will be provided by the Alliance.

For more information, visit nycgovparks.org/events/2026/09/03/gardening-thursday-at-west-farms-rapids.