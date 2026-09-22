What’s happening | Plant sale, scavenger hunt, Boogie Down Comedy and more

Plant Sale

Friday, Sept. 25, 12-4 p.m

Wave Hill, 4900 Independence Ave.

Free with admission to the grounds ($4-10)

Take a piece of the garden home with you at Wave Hill’s renowned Plant Sale! Open to the public, this special event offers a thoughtfully curated selection of plants for every kind of gardener—whether you’re a seasoned expert or just beginning to explore the magical world of plants. Garden staff will be available to answer questions and help you find the right plants for your home, garden or balcony. Proceeds support the ongoing care of Wave Hill’s gardens and help train the next generation of horticulturists through our John Nally Intern Program.

For more information, visit wavehill.org/calendar/plant-sale-2.

Watson Adventures’ Wild Wildlife Scavenger Hunt for Kids

Saturday, Sept. 26, 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Bronx Zoo, 2300 Southern Blvd.

$15-19

See the best of the Bronx Zoo on a unique scavenger hunt as kids and adults work together to find out why it’s hard to grab a degu, why your neck is like a giraffe’s and how to look right through a grizzly bear. You’ll also have fun earning extra points with our crazy Team Photo Challenges. This hunt is for kids ages 7 and up. Kids must be accompanied by an adult, and vice versa. Price does not include zoo admission. Advance purchase is required.

For more information, visit watsonadventures.com/hunt/the-wild-wildlife-scavenger-hunt-for-kids/.

Citizen Arts International Festival Announces The Garden by Flying Leap

Sunday, Sept. 27, 2-5 p.m.

Bronx Children’s Museum, 725 Exterior St.

Free

The Citizen Arts International Festival announces performances of The Garden by performing arts company Flying Leap on Sept. 27, 2026, with the Bronx Children’s Museum in Mill Pond Park. Step into a world of wonder with The Garden, a radically inclusive, meditative performance that uses movement, music and poetic text in multiple languages to foster curiosity, connection and a sense of belonging. Designed specifically for very young children (ages 0–5) and their families, this immersive experience invites audiences of all ages to slow down, explore nature and reflect on the cycles of life through gentle storytelling and sensory play.

For more information, visit citizenartsinternational.org/the-garden.

Monday Morning Pitch In to Pick Up

Monday, Sept. 28, 10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Starlight Park, 1490 Sheridan Blvd.

Free

Volunteer with us! We will be cleaning up litter to prevent it from entering the Bronx River. Your efforts not only protect wildlife and the rest of the Bronx River ecosystem, but they also help us identify the sources of trash so we can stop the pollution where it starts! We will provide gloves and tools for collecting the trash!

For more information, visit nycgovparks.org/events/2026/09/28/monday-morning-pitch-in-to-pick-up.

Book Launch: Work In Progress ft. Devon Rodriguez

Tuesday, Sept. 29, 7 p.m.

The Lit. Bar, 131 Alexander Ave.

$34.59+

Celebrate the release of “Work in Progress” as Devon Rodriguez joins his editor, Elizabeth Mendez Berry, in conversation. This inspiring, raw memoir traces the path Devon Rodriguez took from an abusive childhood to becoming the most followed artist on social media worldwide, as he discovered the transformative power of seeing and being seen—featuring new graphite illustrations of the people and places that shaped him.

For more information, visit eventbrite.com/e/book-launch-work-in-progress-ft-devon-rodriguez-tickets-1996357398720.

Boogie Down Comedy

Wednesday, Sept. 30, 7:30-9 p.m.

Boogie Down Grind, 868 Hunts Point Ave.

Free

Boogie Down Comedy is a stand-up comedy show featuring some of NYC’s funniest comedians, including comics seen on HBO, Comedy Central and more. Every show brings together established comedians, rising stars and special surprise guests. Whether you’re coming with friends, on a date or just looking for something fun to do in the Bronx, come support live comedy and enjoy a great night out.

For more information, visit eventbrite.com/e/boogie-down-comedy-tickets-1999638020147.

Esta Isla Screening

Thursday, Oct. 1, 7-9 p.m.

Hostos Center for the Arts and Culture, 450 Grand Concourse

$10

As part of the BoriCorridor Screening Tour, Ágora Cultural Architects and Hostos Center present a special screening of Esta Isla, an intimate, thought-provoking film developed in Puerto Rico by a new generation of internationally recognized filmmakers. A deeply personal and poignant portrait of the Puerto Rican experience that dives into the complexities of identity, resilience and colonial legacy, the film had its world premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival, where it was honored with Best Cinematography, Best New Director and the Jury Award. In 2026, it was nominated for the prestigious Spirit Awards, where it won the John Cassavetes Award, solidifying its place as one of the most celebrated Puerto Rican films.

For more information, visit hostoscenter.org/esta-isla.