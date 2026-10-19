What’s happening | Halloween, short film festival, photobook talk and more

The Annual Bronx Halloween Festival

Friday, Oct. 23, 4-7 p.m.

49th Police Precinct, 2121 Eastchester Rd.

Free

Calling all children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and neighbors to the Bronx Halloween event of the year hosted by the 49th Precinct. We are gonna have loads of treats, really no tricks, bouncy houses, free food, giveaways. Come in your best costume. Try your best to scare us.

For more information, visit facebook.com/NYPD49pct/posts/-49th-precinct-annual-halloween-festival-join-us-friday-october-23rdwant-to-be-p/1496191132555856/.

41st Annual Bronx Halloween Parade

Saturday, Oct. 24, 12-3 p.m.

Southern Boulevard and Westchester Avenue

Free

Join us for the 41st Annual Bronx Halloween Parade, presented by Bronx Community Board 2! This year, the Bronx transforms into a Carnival of Nightmares, bringing thousands of families, performers, community organizations and Halloween lovers together for an unforgettable celebration of creativity, culture and Bronx pride. Come in costume, bring the family and experience one of the Bronx’s longest-running and most exciting Halloween traditions.

For more information, visit bronxhalloweenparade.com/.

Halloween: Wags to Witches

Sunday, Oct. 25, 1-5 p.m.

The Van Cortlandt House Museum, 6036 Broadway, Van Cortlandt Park

Free

Van Cortlandt Park Alliance, Van Cortlandt House Museum and the Urban Park Rangers invite you to a fang-tastic afternoon of family and doggy fun. Get ready for creepy crafts, face painting, spine-chilling stories and more! Event will be held on the lawn of the Van Cortlandt House Museum.

For more information, visit vancortlandt.org/event/halloween-wags-to-witches-3/.

Park Clean-Up at Joyce Kilmer Park

Monday, Oct. 26, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Lorelai Fountain in Joyce Kilmer Park, East 161 Street and Grand Concourse

Free

Show Joyce Kilmer Park Your Love! Join in to clean up and Green Up your park! Special guests: Urban Park Rangers! Gloves and tools will be provided. No registration necessary, just show up!

For more information, visit nycgovparks.org/events/2026/10/26/park-clean-up-at-joyce-kilmer-park.

Photobook Talk: Santiago Escobar-Jaramillo — El pez muere por la boca

Tuesday, Oct. 27, 6:45-8:45 p.m.

Bronx Documentary Center, 614 Courtlandt Ave.

Free

A photobook exploring fishing, drug trafficking and community resilience. Join photographer Santiago Escobar-Jaramillo for a presentation of his photobook, El pez muere por la boca / The Fish Dies by Its Mouth. The work explores resilience and resistance in territories shaped by rich cultural traditions, while confronting the pressures of violence, paramilitary presence and drug trafficking. A conversation and audience Q&A will follow the presentation.

For more information, visit eventbrite.com/e/photobook-talk-santiago-escobar-jaramillo-el-pez-muere-por-la-boca-tickets-2000511978179.

Frenzy Short Film Fest 2026

Wednesday, Oct. 28, 7-9 p.m.

Hostos Center for the Arts & Culture, 450 Grand Concourse

Free

Eight short films focusing on the human psyche as the totality of all elements forming the mind. Each short film may present social issues. Films include: “La Barbarie” (Mexico, written and directed by Marco Cano), “Pedro Nolla” (Puerto Rico, written by Angel Janer and directed by Juan Maco Jones), “Ever Green and the F***ing Spectrum” (California, written and directed by Peter Kangas).

For more information, visit eventbrite.com/e/frenzy-short-film-fest-2026-tickets-2002732275147.

Mansion Magic: A Houdini-themed Halloween Evening

Thursday, Oct. 29, 7-8:30 p.m.

Bartow-Pell Mansion Museum, 895 Shore Rd.

$40

Professor Shreeyash Palshikar presents a tribute to Harry Houdini to mark the centenary of Houdini’s death on Halloween in 1926. This show will explore the legacy of the greatest magician ever, from his humble childhood to his worldwide fame and tragic death. It will include Western and Indian magic and explore fascinating questions that have intrigued people for a century.

For more information, visit bartowpellmansionmuseum.org/events/mansion-magic-a-houdini-themed-halloween-evening/.