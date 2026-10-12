What’s happening | Boots in the Boogie Down, Fordham Road Fair, Rita Moreno and more

Boots in the Boogie Down!!

Friday, Oct. 16, 6-9 p.m.

Andrew Freedman Home, 1125 Grand Concourse

$17.85+

Fall into a new or your favorite line dancing routine during Freedman Fridays at the historic Andrew Freedman Home! We are excited to dance and turn the dance floor out again and again. Join for some good ol’ fun and line dancing with DJ Danny as your host. Boots in the Boogie Down is sure to be a good time. So get your boots or your sneakers R-E-A-D-Y!!

For more information, visit eventbrite.com/e/boots-in-the-boogie-down-tickets-2002459779104.

Williamsbridge Fall Fiesta

Saturday, Oct. 17, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Williamsbridge Oval Recreation Center, 3225 Reservoir Oval E.

Free

Join NYC Parks at Williamsbridge Oval Park for A Fall Fiesta: Where Memories Take Flight! Dive into a colorful day of pumpkin decorating, creative autumn crafts, interactive science adventures, a cheerful pumpkin patch and a spirited dog costume parade.

For more information, visit nycgovparks.org/events/2026/10/17/williamsbridge-fall-fiesta.

Fordham Road Fair

Sunday, Oct. 18, 12-6 p.m.

East Fordham Road, between Grand Concourse and Elms Place

Free

The Fordham Road Fair 2026 has officially been rescheduled for Oct. 18, due to weather. This lively free-admission event spans a four-block stretch and features an array of activities, including music, delicious food, thrilling rides and more. There will be more than 40 local crafters, artists, merchants and restaurants showcasing the best the community has to offer. The day will be full of entertainment designed to ensure fun for all ages to welcome in Autumn.

For more information, visit instagram.com/p/DdoqMa7lMo5/.

Monday Morning Pitch In to Pick Up

Monday, Oct. 19, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Bronx River House in Starlight Park, 1490 Sheridan Blvd.

Free

Volunteer with us! We will be cleaning up litter to prevent it from entering the Bronx River. Your efforts not only protect wildlife and the rest of the Bronx River ecosystem, but they also help us identify the sources of trash so we can stop the pollution where it starts! We will provide gloves and tools for collecting the trash!

For more information, visit nycgovparks.org/events/2026/10/19/monday-morning-pitch-in-to-pick-up.

Iconic Dialogues with Rita Moreno

Tuesday, Oct. 20, 4-5 p.m.

The Lovinger Theatre, 250 Bedford Park Blvd. W.

Free

Spend an unforgettable afternoon with the legendary, EGOT-winning powerhouse Rita Moreno live in the Bronx! Join us for a special edition of Iconic Dialogues, hosted by the incredible Cordelia González, as we celebrate her monumental career and profound impact on Puerto Rican and Latin American arts and culture.

For more information, visit eventbrite.com/e/iconic-dialogues-with-rita-moreno-tickets-2001592617400.

Zombie Bootcamp

Wednesday, Oct. 21, 6-8 p.m.

American Beauty School, 1380 Metropolitan Ave.

$39.19

An introduction to special effects makeup–just in time for Halloween! Learn how to create gory cuts, bruises and more. No experience? No problem. This SFX makeup crash course is beginner-friendly and 100% creepy.

For more information, visit eventbrite.com/e/zombie-bootcamp-tickets-1996701185997.

NYC Book Launch: Courageous Heart by Myriam Laureano

Thursday, Oct. 22, 7-9 p.m.

BAAD! Bronx Academy of Arts and Dance, 2474 Westchester Ave.

Free

Join us for the NYC release of Myriam Laureano’s Courageous Heart! Follow your heart! The event features readings, talks and performances to draw from Laureano’s decades of clinical practice, spiritual wisdom, evolutionary psychology and lived experience to explore the relationship and integration between ego and soul, intellect and intuition and our human and divine nature. Event to be followed by a book signing by Laureano.

For more information, visit eventbrite.com/e/nyc-book-launch-courageous-heart-by-myriam-laureano-tickets-1998515957026.