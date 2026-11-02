What’s happening | Photobook talk, Ginuwine, resource fair and more

Photobook Talk: Andrew Lichtenstein— This Short Life

Friday, Nov. 6, 6:45-8:45 p.m.

Bronx Documentary Center, 614 Courtlandt Ave.

Free

Join documentary photographer Andrew Lichtenstein for a presentation of his photobook, “This Short Life.” Combining photographs with oral histories, This Short Life shares the experiences of 12 Americans working toward a more just and equitable society during a period of political and social upheaval. Through intimate portraits and first-person testimony, the book explores activism, community and the possibilities people imagine for a different future. Lichtenstein will discuss the people and stories featured in the book, his collaborative approach to documentary photography and the process of bringing this long-term project into photobook form. The presentation will be followed by an audience Q&A. Books will be available for purchase.

For more information, visit eventbrite.com/e/photobook-talk-andrew-lichtenstein-this-short-life-tickets-2000521365256.

Ginuwine with Special Guest Ro James

Saturday, Nov. 7, 8-10 p.m.

Lehman Center for the Performing Arts, 250 Bedford Park Blvd. W.

$35-100

Lehman Center for the Performing Arts is proud to present Ginuwine with special guest Ro James. The Grammy-nominated sultry singer returns with unforgettable R&B hits such as “Pony,” “Differences” and “So Anxious.” Ginuwine is bringing back his romantic anthems from albums The Life, 100% Ginuwine and Ginuwine… The Bachelor, which received a double-platinum certification from the Recording Industry Association of America in 1999. Joined by special guest Ro James, celebrating his most recent single “5th Gear” and his breakout hit “Permission,” which reached #1 on the Billboard Adult R&B Airplay chart. They will be making their debut on the Lehman Center stage.

For more information, visit lehmancenter.org/events/ginuwine.

Family Art Project: Raptors in Autumn Sky

Sunday, Nov. 8, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Wave Hill, 675 W. 252nd St.

Free with admission, $0-10

Keep your eyes on the sky as you look for migrating hawks soaring and circling above the Hudson River. Be inspired by our feathery friends as you fashion a raptor glider for the autumn breezes.

For more information, visit wavehill.org/calendar/family-art-project-raptors-in-autumn-sky-2026.

Uplift Wellness Tour at the ROC Family Enrichment Center

Monday, Nov. 9, 4-6 p.m.

The ROC Family Enrichment Center, 563 E. Tremont Ave.

Free

Celebrate Family, Culture and Well-Being Across the Bronx! The I’Raise Uplift Tour brings families together for fun, engaging and hands-on wellness experiences at local schools and community spaces. For Youth: Interactive activities and direct connections to supportive peer networks. For Parents and Caregivers: Bilingual tools, guidance and community resources to nurture your family’s emotional well-being. Admission is free, but space is limited—reserve tickets for your family today!

For more information, visit eventbrite.com/e/uplift-wellness-tour-the-roc-family-enrichment-center-tickets-2004051016538.

Business and Worker Cooperative Resource Fair

Tuesday, Nov. 10, 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Bronx Music Hall, 438 E. 163rd St.

Free

Thinking about starting a business, strengthening the one you own or exploring worker ownership? Connect with practical support and get your questions answered, all in one place. Join WHEDco’s Business and Worker Cooperative Resource Fair for workshops, consultations and networking with business resource providers. Explore assistance with business planning, legal needs and banking and financing while connecting with other entrepreneurs and workers interested in cooperative ownership. Admission is free. Breakfast and lunch are provided, and interpretation is available.

For more information, visit eventbrite.com/e/business-worker-cooperative-resource-fair-tickets-2003796031872.

Van Cortlandt Nature Group Walk

Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2-3:30 p.m.

Riverdale Stables, 6100 Mosholu Ave.

Free

Nature is very active in the Fall, with bird migrations, changing leaves and animals getting ready to hibernate. So come out into the crisp air on a nature walk in Van Cortlandt Park where you’ll find it all. Come and “leaf peek” at the oaks, hickories, sugar maples and tulip trees undergoing their color changes. We’ll look for new bird arrivals like the white-throated sparrow and the dark-eyed juncos, feasting on the abundant seeds, nuts and berries. This walk will meet in the parking lot of the Riverdale Stables and walk in the Northwest Woods of the park.

For more information, visit eventbrite.com/e/van-cortlandt-nature-group-walk-tickets-2003369373726.

Thursday Thrift and Sip

Thursday, Nov. 12, 6-9 p.m.

Pour BX Wine Bar. 63 Bruckner Blvd.

$28.52

The Art of Thrifting, Reimagined. Join Shifty Thrifty x POUR BX for an elevated Thursday evening of curated secondhand finds, fine sips and effortless style. Your Ticket includes: Entry, A glass of wine and an exclusive raffle entry. A refined take on the thrifting experience.

For more information, visit eventbrite.com/e/thursday-thrift-sip-tickets-2004130044914.