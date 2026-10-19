Bronx’s leading women to be celebrated at Power Women of the Bronx

Schneps Media will celebrate the remarkable women making a difference across the Bronx at its annual Power Women of the Bronx event on Thursday, November 19, 2026, at Villa Barone Manor, located at 737 Throgs Neck Expressway, Bronx, NY 10465.

The evening will bring together some of the borough’s most influential women in business, healthcare, education, nonprofit organizations, government and community leadership for a celebration of their accomplishments and contributions to the Bronx and beyond.

Power Women of the Bronx is part of Schneps Media’s longstanding commitment to recognizing, connecting and supporting women leaders throughout New York. The event honors women who are advancing their industries, strengthening their communities and inspiring the next generation of leaders.

This year’s celebration will recognize an outstanding group of Power Women honorees, including Power Women ICONs, whose influence and legacy have shaped their industries, and Power Women RISING honorees, representing the next generation of dynamic female leadership.

The event will also feature dedicated recognition categories celebrating excellence and inclusion, including the Latin Impact Awards, Caribbean Impact Awards and Gay City News Impact Awards. These distinctions recognize individuals whose leadership and achievements continue to strengthen communities and create meaningful change across the region.

Beyond the awards, Power Women of the Bronx offers attendees the opportunity to build meaningful connections with fellow honorees, business leaders and community advocates.

The evening will begin at 5 p.m. with an exclusive VIP Power Hour, giving honorees an opportunity to connect with one another before the general reception. During this time, honorees will receive their Schneps Media star pins, officially welcoming them into the Star Networking community.

Guests will arrive at 6 p.m. for an evening of networking, food, drinks and celebration, followed by the awards presentation at 7:30 p.m., when this year’s honorees will be recognized for their achievements.

Continuing Schneps Media’s commitment to giving back, 100% of the evening’s raffle proceeds will benefit a local cause.

Power Women of the Bronx is more than an awards ceremony. It is an opportunity to celebrate the women who help shape the borough’s future while fostering relationships that extend well beyond the evening.

For tickets, sponsorship opportunities and additional information, visit PowerWomenBronx.com or email Events@SchnepsMedia.com.