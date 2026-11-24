This weekend, the Bronx Zoo’s annual Holiday Lights tradition returns through Jan. 3, with a variety of seasonal festivities, new and old, for local families and visitors to enjoy.

The Bronx Zoo is one of five parks ran by the Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS) and at a WCS members only Holiday Lights launch event on Nov. 19, WCS leaders spoke of their gratitude for the community’s year-round support as they continue to prioritize wildlife conservation.

“When you come to the Bronx Zoo, when you come to Holiday Lights, you’re committing an act of conservation, and I’m really grateful for that,” said Dr. Adam Falk, President and CEO of WCS.

John Calvelli, Executive Vice President of Public Affairs for the WCS, shared a similar message, recognizing the many people from in and outside the borough who have enjoyed Holiday Lights in the last eight years.

“700,000 people have come to Holiday Lights to enjoy this incredible New York experience, and I’m telling you today, it is bigger and better than ever,” Calvelli said.

Holiday Lights attractions include a family-friendly holiday train, theatre, ice-carving demonstrations, and illuminated performers. This year, animals are part of the event — exhibits including the Children’s Zoo Farmyard, World of Darkness and World of Reptiles will be open for late night festive moments.

“A number of our animals said they’d like to stay up late and visit with some guests. So this year, for the first time, we’re opening up some iconic exhibits,” Craig Piper, Executive Vice President of Zoos and Aquariums for WCS, said.

Francesca Diaz, Bronx Regional and Community Affairs Director for Con Edison, shared that the energy company was once again excited to support Bronx Zoo’s Holiday Lights.

“it’s become one of my favorite traditions personally for the holiday season. It brings families together, neighbors together, and we’re right here in the Bronx. This is a place where I grew up, so it’s especially special to me,” Diaz said.

Ultimately, Piper wants to ensure people know that Holiday Lights is not only a festive opportunity for families to enjoy the holiday spirit, but also a chance to support wildlife.

“We’re based here in the Bronx. This is our home, and this is the iconic place where people can come and start to learn, first, to fall in love with animals,” Piper said.

“Every time someone pays admission or comes to Holiday Lights, they’re participating in supporting conservation, we want people to feel good about their visits and knowing they’re helping to protect wildlife.”

Tickets for Holiday Lights can only be purchased online, including date/time-specific tickets and any-date tickets. A reduced capacity sensory friendly light with certain accommodations will occur on Dec. 3. For more information, visit the Bronx Zoo’s website.