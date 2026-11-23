Post-Thanksgiving Day Hike

Friday, Nov. 27, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

Van Cortlandt Nature Center, 246th Street and Broadway

Free

This Friday, work off your Thanksgiving feast while enjoying the great outdoors. Join the Urban Park Rangers for a hike! This hike will take you through many of the featured hiking trails in Van Cortlandt Park.

For more information, visit nycgovparks.org/events/2026/11/27/postthanksgiving-day-hike.

Autumn Alignment: A Body and Energy Reset

Saturday, Nov. 28, 12-6 p.m.

Kitsune Wellness, 910 Grand Concourse

$161.90

As the season shifts, give yourself permission to slow down. Autumn Alignment is a restorative, one-on-one experience hosted by Fox Franco of Kitsune Wellness and Alexis J. Alvarez, designed to help you release tension, quiet your mind and feel grounded again.

For more information, visit eventbrite.com/e/autumn-alignment-a-body-energy-reset-tickets-2004461712942.

A Charlie Brown Christmas Live on Stage

Sunday, Nov. 29, 4-7 p.m.

Lehman Center for the Performing Arts, 250 Bedford Park Blvd. W.

$33.35, $10 for children under 10

Everyone’s favorite holiday classic comes to life in the touring production A Charlie Brown Christmas: Live On Stage! Join Charlie Brown, Snoopy, Lucy, Linus and the whole Peanuts gang as they produce their own Christmas play and ultimately learn the true meaning of the season. Adapted from Charles M. Schulz’s timeless story of the spirit of Christmas, A Charlie Brown Christmas: Live On Stage features the unforgettable music of Vince Guaraldi. Call the Box office at (718) 960-8833 to arrange for children’s tickets.

For more information, visit lehmancenter.org/events/charlie-brown-live.

Creative Aging: Paper Doll Making Workshop at Belmont Library

Monday, Nov. 30, 12:30-2 p.m.

Belmont Library, 610 E. 186th St.

Free

Over these two sessions, participants use library resources to create custom paper dolls featuring attire inspired by specific cultures, historical eras or fashion trends. Participants develop figure drawing skills through live demonstrations and croquis sketches, then design a multi-outfit wardrobe using fabric swatches, scrapbook paper and mixed media. Each student leaves with a detailed paper doll, complete wardrobe and character biography.

For more information, visit nypl.org/events/programs/2026/11/16/creative-aging-paper-doll-making-workshop-belmont-library.

Screening and Q&A: Harvey Wang: The Last New Yorker

Tuesday, Dec. 1, 6:45-9 p.m.

Bronx Documentary Center, 364 E. 151st St.

Free

Join us for a screening of Harvey Wang’s The Last New Yorker, presented in conjunction with Wang’s World: Photographs and Films of Harvey Wang. A heartfelt portrait of friendship, love and a changing city, The Last New Yorker explores the connections that sustain us. As Wang reflects, “The film is about love and friendship, and the way these things keep us young, and make us feel alive.”

For more information, visit eventbrite.com/e/screening-qa-harvey-wang-the-last-new-yorker-tickets-2003752307090.

Playlist Dance Class Series

Wednesday, Dec. 2, 5 p.m.

Bronx Music Hall, 438 E. 163rd St.

Free

“Playlist” is a free, accessible 10-class Dance and Learn series designed for teens and adults, with a focus on movement from the inside out. The Bronx Edition embodies the vibrant spirit and diverse heritage of dance from around the world, inviting participants to embark on an exhilarating journey through the rich artistry of three powerful genres: bomba, ballet and hip hop.

For more information, visit eventbrite.com/e/playlist-dance-class-series-tickets-1665484020539.

NewComm Town Hall

Thursday, Dec. 3, 6-8:30 p.m.

Sanders Recital Hall, 231 W. 246th St.

Free

The New Community Project (NewComm) is hosting its first-ever Town Hall, bringing together students, families, community members and partners for an evening of learning and conversation. NewComm’s mission is to build community that builds economic power, and this Town Hall is one way we’re putting that mission into practice.

For more information, visit eventbrite.com/e/newcomm-town-hall-tickets-2004288644289.