Pop-up Gallery on City Island

Friday, Nov. 20, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

149 Fordham St.

Free

Explore a retrospective exhibition of oil paintings by local artist Georgine Sheridan. On view Thursday through Sunday in November. Featuring works spanning the artist’s career, the exhibition offers a unique opportunity to experience and purchase original paintings by a City Island artist.

For more information, visit facebook.com/groups/5536222139827177/posts/29635287556160632/.

Holiday Train Show

Saturday, Nov. 21, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

New York Botanical Garden, 2900 Southern Blvd.

$27-49

After more than three decades, the Holiday Train Show continues to delight as New York City’s favorite winter tradition and a can’t-miss adventure. The timeless magic of rail travel fills NYBG with seasonal cheer as model trains travel over famous bridges and through familiar City settings, bringing nearly 200 twinkling landmark replicas—including new surprises for 2026/2027—to life under the glass of the warm and welcoming Enid A. Haupt Conservatory.

For more information, visit nybg.org/event/holiday-train-show-2026/.

Peggy’s Place: Foster Care, First Love and Fly Girls

Sunday, Nov. 22, 3-5:15 p.m.

Pregones Theater, 575 Walton Ave.

Free

Peggy’s Place is a memory play set in 1993 against the backdrop of the Rodney King civil rights trial that explores the shocking, hilarious and heartfelt coming-of-age story of teens in foster care. An interactive staged reading in which you help tell the story, with a live sound meditation woven into the performance. A community conversation on healing, resilience and transformation follows, facilitated by cast member Channie Waites. What you experience and share will shape the next draft as the play develops toward a full production.

For more information, visit eventbrite.com/e/peggys-place-foster-care-first-love-fly-girls-tickets-2004186794654.

Chair Yoga

Monday, Nov. 23, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Bartow Community Center – Room 31, 2049 Bartow Ave.

Free

This engaging chair yoga session blends gentle stretches, mindful breathing and light strengthening exercises to leave you feeling relaxed yet revitalized. All movements are easy on the joints while enhancing flexibility, posture and overall well-being. Ideal for beginners, older adults or anyone looking for a supportive way to stay active.

For more information, visit nycgovparks.org/events/2026/11/23/chair-yoga.

Taco Tuesday Crochet Class

Tuesday, Nov. 24, 5-7 p.m.

Rosa’s At Park, 2568 Park Ave.

$12.51-23.18

Join us every Tuesday for the perfect combo: tacos, margaritas and cozy crafting! Whether you’re a total beginner or just want to relax with yarn in hand, our Crochet Club is the place to be.

For more information, visit eventbrite.com/e/taco-tuesday-crochet-class-tickets-2004260339629.

Remarkably Bright Creatures Book Club at Hunts Point Library

Wednesday, Nov. 25, 3-4:30 p.m.

Hunts Point Library, 877 Southern Blvd.

Free

Join us on Nov. 4 for an engaging session of the Remarkably Bright Creatures Book Club held at the Hunts Point Library. Dive into thoughtful discussions and connect with fellow readers in this welcoming in-person event.

For more information, visit eventbrite.com/e/remarkably-bright-creatures-book-club-at-hunts-point-library-nypl-tickets-2004171234112.

Hip-Hop Turkey Trot

Thursday, Nov. 26, 6 a.m.-1 p.m.

Soundview Park Field House, 1550 Lafayette Ave.

$22.20-27.50

The second annual Turkey Trot Cup trophy in Soundview Park on Thanksgiving morning. This park is a well-maintained natural habitat park system, a part of the prestigious Bronx River Greenway in association with Bronx River Alliance. Hip-Hop started in the Bronx, has transformed over the decades and continues to be therapeutic and impactful. An event to always unify people from all over the world, thankful for food, sharing and caring. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to support Feeding America.

For more information, visit runsignup.com/Race/NY/Bronx/HipHopTurkeyTrot.