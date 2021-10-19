Bronx man who possessed 5 ‘Ghost Guns’ charged with possessing a firearm and ammunition

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A Bronx man faces 10 years in prison after he was arrested and charged Tuesday with being a felon in possession of five ghost guns and ammunition.

According to the investigation, for at least the past seven years, at least more than 50 times, Domingo Valle, 51, Bronx, purchased online firearm parts, tools and accessories that allow an individual to assemble a working firearm from component parts. For example, in 2020, Valle allegedly purchased online a replacement part for an Easy Jig, which an individual can use to create an assembled firearm from component parts, such as an 80% AR-15 lower receiver. That same year, he purchased online an 80% AR-15 lower receiver.

On Oct. 4, agents from the ATF and NYPD recovered a pistol and five rounds of ammunition from Valle’s residence in the Bronx. The agents also found two privately made AR-style rifles, three privately made pistols, body armor, which was loaded with rifle and pistol magazines and numerous bullets. In an effort to conceal the firearms, Valle stored three of the privately made firearms in a concealed wall-mounted shelf in the residence.

“Domingo Valle, despite being a felon, allegedly possessed six firearms, including two privately made AR-style rifles and three privately made pistols, and ammunition,” said Manhattan U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss. ” As alleged, for years, Valle purchased firearm tools, parts, and accessories online in order to create privately manufactured firearms, also known as ‘ghost guns,’ which are difficult to detect and trace. Thanks to the ATF and NYPD, these dangerous weapons are out of the hands of a felon and will no longer pose a threat to the community.”