BREAKING: Ferrara resigns from CB11 following board vote to remove her as chair

Bernadette Ferrara speaks against the Just Home proposal at the Sept. 29, 2022 public hearing at Jacobi Medical Center.

Bernadette Ferrara has resigned from Bronx Community Board 11 following last week’s vote to strip her of her leadership role on the body, the Bronx Times confirmed on Thursday.

The full board voted to remove both Ferrara, the former CB11 chair, and former Vice Chair Al D’Angelo from their respective positions during the body’s most recent meeting on April 25 after months of deliberation and even after CB11’s investigative committee recommended that they be allowed to carry out their terms.

The Bronx Borough President’s Office confirmed Ferrara’s resignation with the Bronx Times on May 2.

In her resignation letter dated May 1, Ferrara said she was proud of her accomplishments over the past 16 years, including since she was elected chair on Jan. 26, 2023.

But, she said CB11 has become “a circus” in the past few years with new appointments who she said joined the board to “take over.”

“These board members are inexperienced and don’t even represent a neighborhood because they are not a part of any local civic group,” Ferrara said in her resignation.

Her removal as chair came after board members claimed she neglected some of her duties, including not meeting attendance requirements, while campaigning for the CD-13 council seat against Marjorie Velázquez in the June 2023 local primary. But Ferrara has staunchly defended her position as the CB11 chair and refuted claims that she had too many absences — accusing the board in an April 25 statement of having “an agenda” against both her and D’Angelo.

“To say that politics has not trickled down to our local community board level is to be in total denial,” Ferrara said in her April 25 statement. “Yes, they have an agenda. It was never to collaborate but to be in charge.”

The Bronx Times has reached out to Ferrara — who also serves as the president of the Van Nest Neighborhood Alliance — for additional comment on her resignation and is awaiting response.

In her statement on April 25 and her May 1 resignation letter, Ferrara also placed blame on Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson for how the events of CB11 have unfolded — saying the BP didn’t assist her adequately during meetings that were plagued by “the turmoil of the monthly disruptions in 2023” while she was chair. Some of those disruptions last year include a chaotic public hearing about the Just Home proposal to house formerly incarcerated people with medial issues at Jacobi Hospital — and a subsequent CB11 ethics committee vote to issue an apology for the hearing.

“Since May of 2023, I have forwarded emails of proof and asked for assistance … but the BP answer was always ‘they don’t get involved,'” Ferrara said in her April 25 statement. “The fact is that our borough president took no action.”

In a letter submitted to the Bronx Times after the April 25 CB11 meeting, Ferrara also accused Gibson of bringing politics into the board after she told the former chair to step aside during her campaign for City Council — even after the city Conflict of Interest Board (COIB) said she’d be allowed to run.

“In the [borough president’s] eyes, I was a threat to Marjorie Velázquez, the poster girl for the far left,” Ferrara wrote in the letter to the Bronx Times. “As a moderate Democrat, my community politics did not align with the [borough president].”

Gibson responded to Ferrara’s April 25 statement on social media, claiming it is “filled with inaccuracies” and saying that “the blame game is irresponsible and petty.”

In an official statement after last week’s CB11 meeting, Gibson expressed her disappointment of “yet another public demonstration of dysfunction” of CB11.

“There has been an outcry from board members and community members alike expressing outrage and frustration,” Gibson said. “I share their sentiment and will meet their call for help to restore order and civility to Community Board 11.”

Gibson also did say, however, that she believes some CB11 members “moved forward with the removal process solely to embarrass these board officers,” which she said was “an unacceptable way to treat longtime community leaders.”

CB11 District Manager Jeremy Warneke told the Bronx Times on May 2 that news of Ferrara’s resignation is “unfortunate.”

“I did text her over the weekend to ask her how she was doing, but she hasn’t responded,” Warneke added.

“My public advocacy for my communities will be better supported by no longer serving on [Bronx] CB11,” Ferrara signed her letter.

This is a developing story, last updated at 3:53 p.m. on May 2. Check back for updates.

