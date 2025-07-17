Select Bronx neighborhoods experience increased cost of rent in June 2025: report

The average rent for four Bronx neighborhoods went up in June 2025, compared to the same time the previous year.

The average cost of rent for apartments went up in Mott Haven, Concourse/Highbridge, Morris Heights/University Heights and Riverdale in June 2025, compared to the same time the previous year, according to a report by M.N.S. Real Estate.

Rent rose 2.34% across these neighborhoods from $2,504 in June 2024 to $2,562 in June 2025. Both studios and two-bedroom units experienced increases in the cost of rent, but the price went down for one-bedroom units, limiting the growth in the overall cost of rent.

Studios had a 3.61% jump in rent across these Bronx neighborhoods, from $2,076 in 2024 to $2,150 in 2025. Mott Haven experienced the biggest boost, with the cost of studios there having gone up from $2,559 last year to $2,966 this year.

The rent for two-bedroom units rose 6.39%, from $2,898 in 2024 to $3,083 in 2025. This marked the highest rental cost for these units over the last 13 months. Concourse/Highbridge went through the most growth in this area, with the prices there having spiked from $2,622 last year to $3,006 this year.

One-bedroom units had a 3.33% decline in rent, from $2,537 in 2024 to $2,453 in 2025. The sharpest decline over this period of time was experienced in Morris Heights/University Heights. Prices there dropped from $2,234 last year to $1,813 this year.

Mott Haven was the most expensive of these neighborhoods to live in across the board. Prices there in June 2025 were $2,966 for studios, $2,952 for one-bedroom units and $3,580 for two-bedroom units. The fact that studios cost more there than one-bedroom units is reflective of the price trends among these unit types across the Bronx neighborhoods examined in this study.

Morris Heights/University Heights was the most affordable neighborhood across each category. This area also had a lower cost of rent for one-bedroom units than studios, further backing the price trends across the select Bronx neighborhoods. The costs of rent there were $1,889 for studios, $1,813 for one-bedroom units and $2,323 for two-bedroom units. Morris Heights/University Heights was also the only area among the four neighborhoods where overall prices trended down year-over-year.