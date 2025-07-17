Select Bronx neighborhoods experience increased cost of rent in June 2025: report

The average cost of rent for apartments went up in Mott Haven, Concourse/Highbridge, Morris Heights/University Heights and Riverdale in June 2025, compared to the same time the previous year, according to a report by M.N.S. Real Estate.
Rent rose 2.34% across these neighborhoods from $2,504 in June 2024 to $2,562 in June 2025. Both studios and two-bedroom units experienced increases in the cost of rent, but the price went down for one-bedroom units, limiting the growth in the overall cost of rent.
Studios had a 3.61% jump in rent across these Bronx neighborhoods, from $2,076 in 2024 to $2,150 in 2025. Mott Haven experienced the biggest boost, with the cost of studios there having gone up from $2,559 last year to $2,966 this year.
The rent for two-bedroom units rose 6.39%, from $2,898 in 2024 to $3,083 in 2025. This marked the highest rental cost for these units over the last 13 months. Concourse/Highbridge went through the most growth in this area, with the prices there having spiked from $2,622 last year to $3,006 this year.
One-bedroom units had a 3.33% decline in rent, from $2,537 in 2024 to $2,453 in 2025. The sharpest decline over this period of time was experienced in Morris Heights/University Heights. Prices there dropped from $2,234 last year to $1,813 this year.
Mott Haven was the most expensive of these neighborhoods to live in across the board. Prices there in June 2025 were $2,966 for studios, $2,952 for one-bedroom units and $3,580 for two-bedroom units. The fact that studios cost more there than one-bedroom units is reflective of the price trends among these unit types across the Bronx neighborhoods examined in this study.
Morris Heights/University Heights was the most affordable neighborhood across each category. This area also had a lower cost of rent for one-bedroom units than studios, further backing the price trends across the select Bronx neighborhoods. The costs of rent there were $1,889 for studios, $1,813 for one-bedroom units and $2,323 for two-bedroom units. Morris Heights/University Heights was also the only area among the four neighborhoods where overall prices trended down year-over-year.