Average rent in select Bronx neighborhoods up slightly in first month of 2025: report

Sign up for our Bronx Times email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

The average rental price across four Bronx neighborhoods—Concourse/Highbridge, Morris Heights/University Heights, Mott Haven and Riverdale—rose from January 2024 to January 2025, according to a report from the real estate firm M.N.S. Real Estate.

Across studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom units in these neighborhoods, there was a 2.2% increase in the average cost of rent, from $2,394 in January 2024 to $2,446 in January 2025. While both studios and one-bedroom units experienced price jumps over this period of time, two-bedroom units ended up remaining mostly static, going down very slightly in cost.

Studios across the Bronx neighborhoods in the study went through a 13.67% increase, from $1,878 in January 2024 to $2,134 in January 2025. This was by far the most significant growth over this period of time. Riverdale led the way with the biggest surge in studio cost among the four Bronx neighborhoods. Prices there climbed from $1,733 last year to $1,974 this year.

One-bedroom units went up in average rent by 3.04%, from $2,306 in 2024 to $2,376 in 2025. January 2025 marked the second consecutive month to see prices increase for one-bedroom units. The biggest increase in this category was also experienced in Riverdale, with the average rent for these units having risen from $2,290 last year to $2,460 this year.

Two-bedroom units bucked the overall trend by having the average cost of rent remain mostly the same, going down just 0.06%, from $2,841 in 2024 to $2,839 in 2025. This marked the lowest monthly rent since April 2024, at $2,808. Mott Haven went through the most significant decline, from $3,640 last year to $3,395 this year.

Despite Mott Haven experiencing the biggest drop in price of two-bedroom units, it still had the most expensive units across the board among the Bronx neighborhoods included in the study. In addition to two-bedroom units there having an average rent of $3,395, studios there cost $2,730 and one-bedroom units $2,924.

Concourse/Highbridge retained its title for having the least expensive studios, at $1,699. Morris Heights/University Heights also maintained its hold on the cheapest one-bedroom and two-bedroom units, at $1,913 and $2,261 respectively.