Authorities raid luxury Mott Haven apartment, seize cannabis, cash, and fireworks

Authorities seized hundreds of pounds of cannabis, thousands of dollars in cash, and several boxes of fireworks from a two-bedroom unit at the Estela Apartments in Mott Haven during a raid on Wednesday, July 2.

The Joint Compliance Task Force — made up of the NYPD, New York City Sheriff’s Office, and other agencies — executed the bust just before 5 p.m. Officers were seen entering and exiting the building throughout the evening.

Officials said the apartment had been under investigation since April, after multiple complaints were made to 311 about a strong smell of marijuana. Investigators believe the unit was being used as a hub for unlicensed cannabis distribution, and that the fireworks found on-site were likely intended for illegal sale ahead of the July 4 holiday.

Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson called the discovery “deeply concerning” and praised the efforts of law enforcement and the community.

“Yesterday’s [Wednesday’s] seizure of hundreds of pounds of cannabis, large sums of money, and boxes of fireworks at the Estela Apartments in the Mott Haven section is deeply concerning and came as a shock to all who live and work in this community,” Gibson said. “This is a home to families and children who live and play here. Were it not for multiple calls to 311 by concerned residents of the smell of marijuana, this could have gone on indefinitely. I want to thank Mayor Adams, and the Sheriff’s Office, for their swift action on this, particularly as it relates to the fireworks. Their actions to secure this neighborhood will ensure its safety and peace for those who access it.”

Three individuals were arrested in connection with the operation. Charges are pending as the investigation remains ongoing.