Retired NYPD detective, nurse, and attorney indicted in Bronx deed theft case, AG says

Three people — including a retired NYPD detective, a retired nurse, and an attorney — have been indicted for allegedly stealing a half-ownership stake in a Bronx home by falsifying a deed following the death of a family member, New York State Attorney General Letitia James announced.

On Wednesday, July 2, Attorney General James announced the arrests and indictments of Chenenne Guevarra-Francis, her mother Barbara Guevarra-Francis, and attorney Merrick Dammar. All three face multiple felony charges related to an alleged deed theft scheme that transferred a 50% ownership interest in a family home on Eastchester Road, valued at approximately $340,000, according to court documents.

The Edenwald property, a two-family home, had long been occupied by Charmein Guevarra-Samuel and her husband. Records from the NYC Department of Finance show that Guevarra-Samuel co-owned the house with her mother, Barbara Guevarra-Francis. But after Charmein died suddenly from a heart attack in July 2020, prosecutors say her mother and sister conspired to prevent her widowed husband from inheriting her share of the home — which he was legally entitled to receive.

Instead, authorities allege, the two women forged a deed and falsified property transfer documents to claim full ownership of the home. These documents were allegedly prepared and notarized by attorney Merrick Dammar on the very day Charmein died, according to records filed with the Department of Finance.

“Deed theft is a heartless crime, and it’s particularly tragic when the thieves are stealing from their own family members,” said Attorney General James. “This family used Charmein’s death to steal her share of a Bronx home from her grieving husband. Our office is committed to holding them accountable and protecting New Yorkers from this kind of fraud — especially in communities where families have built their lives and roots, like the Bronx.”

The fraud was discovered when Charmein’s husband applied for legal control of her estate. In 2023, Chenenne Guevarra-Francis attempted to evict him from the home — but the Attorney General’s Office intervened under a new deed theft law drafted with AG James’s support.

The Bronx property was more than just real estate; it had been a multi-generational family home, representing the Guevarra-Francis family’s deep roots in the community. The alleged theft has drawn concern from residents and advocates amid a rise in property fraud across the borough.

The defendants face serious charges: Grand Larceny in the Second Degree, Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Second Degree, Forgery in the Second Degree, Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument in the Second Degree, and Offering a False Instrument for Filing in the First Degree. If convicted, they could face up to 15 years in prison.

Jason Foy, attorney for Chenenne Guevarra-Francis, declined to comment. The Bronx Times left messages requesting comment from Barbara Guevarra-Francis’s attorney. Neither Merrick Dammar nor his attorney could be reached.