Bronx dog attack leaves man fatally mauled, cops shoot canine

Police in the Bronx shot and killed a dog as the canine mauled its owner to death in a horrific attack early on Friday morning.

Law enforcement sources said the grisly scene unfolded at about 3:09 a.m. on April 26 inside an apartment at 1210 Simpson St. in Longwood.

Officers from the 42nd Precinct rushed to the location after receiving a 911 call about the incident.

Upon arriving at the location, authorities said, they spotted the canine, a pit bull named Max, actively biting its owner, a 41-year-old man, in the neck and leg.

The officers then pulled out their firearms and opened fire on the pit bull, striking it multiple times and ending the attack.

EMS rushed the wounded man to St. Barnabas Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later. Police have withheld his identity, pending family notification.

Max, meanwhile, was pronounced dead at the scene from the shooting. The officers involved were brought to a local hospital for a medical evaluation, police sources said.

At this time, police do not yet know what spurred the dog to attack its owner. The investigation remains ongoing.

While pit bulls have garnered a reputation for violent attacks through the years, animal experts note that they are not inherently vicious. According to experts, reasons for lethal dog attacks can often be attributed to previous abuse or isolation, or a lack of human supervision.

This story was originally published by affiliate AMNewYorkMetro.

