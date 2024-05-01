News

Community members and officers enjoy a dinner hosted by the Community Police Relations Foundation

Bronx born and raised Al Eskanazy, center, with Community Police Relations Foundation members.
Photo courtesy Jewel Webber

The Community Police Relations Foundation hosted a dinner at Versa Restaurant on March 25. Bronx born and raised Founding Chairman and CEO, Al Eskanazy, was present. The CPR Foundation attendees enjoyed the togetherness, community, laughs, communication, food and more at Versa Restaurant.

Members also celebrated their achievements in bringing together community members and police officers. CPR Foundation’s Chair of the New York Committee, Glenn Hechler, spoke on the Great Work that Eskanazy and Community Police Relations Foundation has done in different states and boroughs.

Photo courtesy Jewel Webber
Photo courtesy Jewel Webber
A moment for members to get together and communicate, relax and speak on all that has been done, what can be done in regards to bringing community members and officers together. Photo courtesy Jewel Webber
Photo courtesy Jewel Webber

