Community members and officers enjoy a dinner hosted by the Community Police Relations Foundation

The Community Police Relations Foundation hosted a dinner at Versa Restaurant on March 25. Bronx born and raised Founding Chairman and CEO, Al Eskanazy, was present. The CPR Foundation attendees enjoyed the togetherness, community, laughs, communication, food and more at Versa Restaurant.

Members also celebrated their achievements in bringing together community members and police officers. CPR Foundation’s Chair of the New York Committee, Glenn Hechler, spoke on the Great Work that Eskanazy and Community Police Relations Foundation has done in different states and boroughs.

