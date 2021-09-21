Man shot dead in apparent robbery attempt at Bronx home: NYPD

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A Bronx man was slain during an apparent robbery bid at his home on Saturday night, police reported.

Cops said a 26-year-old man took a bullet to his shoulder, but died a short time later at a local hospital.

According to law enforcement sources, the trouble began just before 10:35 p.m. on Sept. 18 inside a fourth-floor apartment at 3400 Wickham Ave., in Williamsbridge.

Sources familiar with the investigation said the 26-year-old victim was hanging out with his girlfriend and his brother, who went to throw out the trash.

As the victim’s brother did so, cops said, three unidentified men walked into the apartment and apparently confronted the victim. Police believe they were there to rob him.

But the robbery bid escalated to violence, cops said, when someone opened fire on the victim, striking him in the shoulder. The three men then fled the scene in an unknown direction; it’s not clear, at this point, if any property was taken.

Officers from the 47th Precinct, in responding to a 911 call regarding an assault, found the victim unconscious and unresponsive in the hallway, with a bullet wound to his shoulder.

EMS rushed him to Jacobi Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later. Police have withheld the man’s identity, pending family notification.

No arrests have been made, thus far, in the ongoing investigation, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

This story appears courtesy of our sister publication amNewYork.