Police arrest suspect in July 4 murder at Crotona Park

Emily Davenport
Darren Quinn was arrested on Aug. 18, 2021,for the July 4, 2021, murder of Mamadou Bah.
A man was arrested last week for the July 4 murder of a Bronx man in Crotona Park.

On Aug. 18, Darren Quinn, 34, 1800 Davidson Ave., in the Bronx, was charged with murder, manslaughter, assault and criminal possession of a weapon.

According to police, at 4:10 a.m. on July 4, officers responded to a 911 call regarding two men shot in front of 866 E. 172 St. Upon their arrival, officers found Mamadou Bah, 22, of Crotona Avenue, with multiple gunshot wounds to his torso and arm, and a 27-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his buttocks.

Both men were rushed to Saint Barnabas Hospital, where Bah was pronounced dead.

