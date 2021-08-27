Middletown resident wanted for Gun Hill Road shooting

Police & Fire

The NYPD is looking for a Middletown resident for the July murder of a man in the Bronx.

According to the NYPD, Jabal Gordon, 40, 24 Mill St., of Middletown, New York, allegedly shot and killed Keith Holden, of Manhattan last month.

On July 30, at 4:52 a.m., police responded to a 911 call of a person shot at 1326 E. Gun Hill Road. Upon arrival, they found Holden, 54, 305 W. 126 St., with a gunshot wound to the face, lying on his back.

EMS transported him to NYC Health & Hospital/Jacobi, where he was pronounced dead on Aug. 9. There are no arrests, and the investigation remains ongoing.

