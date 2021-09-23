Police & Fire

Subway rider threatens father and daughter with knife

The suspect who allegedly threatened a father and his daughter with a knife on a train.
Courtesy NYPD

A father and his daughter were threatened by a commuter with a knife on a subway.

According to the NYPD, on Sept. 5, at 3:20 p.m., an unidentified male passenger was allegedly smoking marijuana on a southbound “D” train approaching the Fordham Road subway station.

A 35-year-old man, accompanied by his 4-year-old daughter, asked the male to not smoke on the train, at which point the commuter yelled at the father and daughter, spit on them and threatened them with a knife.

The victims detrained at Fordham Road and the unidentified male remained on the southbound train. No injuries were reported.

 

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

