Police & Fire

2 perps slash man with knife and steal $300

By
0
comments
Posted on
Two men slashed a 38-year-old with a knife and stole $300 from him i the early morning hours of July 17, 2021.
Photo courtesy Getty Images
The NYPD is looking for two men who slashed a man with a knife and stole $300 from him last month.
On July 17, at 3:30 a.m., two men were arguing with a 38-year-old man in front of 7701 Third Ave. Suddenly, it turned violent and the 38-year-old was slashed in the head with a knife and punched several times in the face by his assailants.
The two then followed their victim to his car and stole $300 from the center console before fleeing on foot. The victim refused medical attention at the scene
The individuals are described as light-skinned adult males, approximately in their 30’s.
Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

About the Author

Jason Cohen

Jason Cohen is a reporter for The Bronx Times. Originally from New Jersey, he moved to the Bronx five years ago. Jason has been a reporter for about 14 years and loves what he does. In particular, he enjoys covering meetings, events, writing features and informing the pubic about news. He also has a passion for sports and anything with controversy, and his other interests include watching movies and going to the beach. When he isn't reporting or writing, Jason spends his weekends working at a bagel shop. And, yes, he's also a Mets fan. So, "Sorry Bronxites."

Partner with us to support local news

Learn More

Upcoming Events

Submit an Event

View All Events…

Crime

News

Related Articles

More from Around NYC