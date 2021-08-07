2 perps slash man with knife and steal $300

The NYPD is looking for two men who slashed a man with a knife and stole $300 from him last month.
On July 17, at 3:30 a.m., two men were arguing with a 38-year-old man in front of 7701 Third Ave. Suddenly, it turned violent and the 38-year-old was slashed in the head with a knife and punched several times in the face by his assailants.
The two then followed their victim to his car and stole $300 from the center console before fleeing on foot. The victim refused medical attention at the scene
The individuals are described as light-skinned adult males, approximately in their 30’s.
