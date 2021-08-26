SEE IT: Gunman chases, shoots victim in daytime Bronx assault

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Detectives in the Bronx need the public’s help in finding two men responsible for an early morning shooting caught on camera.

Footage of the Aug. 21 assault, which the NYPD released early Wednesday morning, shows the gunman chasing after the victim in broad daylight, then shooting him from behind.

Police sources said the shooting, which occurred at about 6:17 a.m. on Aug. 21 near 1301 Westchester Ave. in Foxhurst, stemmed from a dispute that erupted during an after-hours party.

According to law enforcement sources, the 32-year-old male victim got into a physical altercation with two male suspects. That led one of the perpetrators to pull out a firearm, prompting the victim to run for his life.

Cops said the suspect ran after the victim, then fired several shots with a silver handgun, striking him in the torso and buttocks. Following the assault, both the shooter and the other suspect involved in the dispute fled to parts unknown.

The victim was taken by private means to St. Barnabas Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition. The incident was later reported to the 42nd Precinct.

Police described the shooter as a man with a dark complexion, a heavy build and facial hair, who carried a black-and-silver handgun in his right hand. He was last seen wearing a white tanktop shirt, blue jeans and white sneakers while holding a yellow shirt in his left hand and carrying a dark colored bag across his chest.

His accomplice, meanwhile, was described by police as a man with a dark complexion, a medium build and facial hair who wore a torn white tanktop shirt, black jeans, and black-and-white sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding the suspects’ whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

This article appears courtesy of our sister publication amNewYork.