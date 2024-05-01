Police make grim discoveries of baby, man, senior woman fatally injured in separate incidents

Police cars are parked outside the 45th Precinct in Throggs Neck on April 21, 2023.

Police cars are parked outside the 45th Precinct in Throggs Neck on April 21, 2023.

Sign up for our Bronx Times email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Bronx detectives are investigating separate, deadly incidents that occurred in the Bronx on April 29 — including one involving a newborn baby.

Officers from the 40th Precinct responded to a 911 call at 600 Bergen Ave. at approximately 4 a.m. on April 29 where they found a newborn baby unconscious and unresponsive inside the South Bronx home. EMS were on site and pronounced the baby boy dead at the scene.

Law enforcement sources were not able to say if the baby’s parent or guardian was home at the time, but confirmed there were no visible signs of trauma to the body.

The medical examiner’s office will determine the cause of death, police said, and the investigation remains ongoing. Police are withholding the child’s name pending family notification.

Deadly shooting in Throggs Neck

Meanwhile, in a separate incident in Throggs Neck at approximately 6:50 p.m. on April 29, officers from the 45th Precinct and PSA #8 responded to a 911 call of a person shot outside a NYCHA building at 2791 Dewey Ave.

Police arrived on scene to find 32-year-old Trent Jackson of Beach Avenue in Parkchester covered in blood from a gunshot to the head. EMS were on site and rushed the victim to NYC Health and Hospital/Jacobi where he was pronounced dead.

Right now, it is unclear what the motive for the shooting was, police sources said. No arrests have been made yet, and the investigation remains ongoing.

DOA in Concourse

Later on Monday night, at approximately 10:33 p.m., police from the 44th Precinct responded to a 911 call of a female in need of help at 760 Grand Concourse.

When officers arrived, they discovered 79-year-old Francisca Trinidad unconscious and unresponsive inside a building at the location. EMS were on site and pronounced the her dead at the scene, according to law enforcement authorities.

Police said no weapons were recovered at the scene, but on May 1 cops deemed the death a homicide. They arrested and charged 57-year-old Melvin Arias for Trinidad’s death.

This story was originally published by our affiliate AMNewYorkMetro. Camille Botello contributed to this report.

For more coverage, follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @bronxtimes