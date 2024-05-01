Police Beat | Burglaries, robberies and rape incidents spike in several Bronx precincts

Sign up for our Bronx Times email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Burglaries, rapes and robberies all spiked by over 100% in several Bronx police precincts, according to the NYPD’s latest crime stats released April 29.

The 42nd Precinct, including Claremont, Crotona Park East and Crotona Park, jumped from 12 burglaries during this same 28-day period last year to 25 this year, representing a 108.3% spike. However, the only other crimes that increased in this precinct were felony assaults and grand larcenies, which rose by 30.4% and 43.3%, respectively.

Rapes increased by 400% in the 44th Precinct (a jump from one to five). However, burglaries fell by about 67% during this time period, in addition to felony assaults, grand larcenies and grand larceny auto crimes, which fell by less extreme but notable percentages. The 44th Precinct includes Grand Concourse, Bronx Terminal Market and Yankee Stadium.

Robberies spiked from nine cases to 25 this year in the 49th Precinct, and was the only crime to increase in this precinct other than grand larcenies, which jumped by 22.2%. However, other crimes as much as halved, such as burglaries which fell from 24 to 11. The 49th Precinct includes Allerton, Morris Park, Van Nest, Pelham Parkway, Eastchester Gardens and Pelham Gardens.

Contrastingly, the 50th Precinct saw declines in all listed major crimes with the exception of felony assaults, which rose by one (from 19 to 20). Rapes fell to zero and burglaries dropped from 29 to nine — a nearly 60% decline. Murders remained at zero in the 50th, which includes Riverdale, Fieldston, Kingsbridge, Marble Hill and Spuyten Duyvil.

The 40th, 41st,and 43rd precincts all saw similar drops in most major crimes.

The 40th Precinct, including Port Morris, Mott Haven and Melrose, saw a decline in all major crimes with the exception of murders, which remained the same, and grand larcenies, which rose by 40.4%. However, rapes, murders, felony assaults, burglaries and grand larceny auto crimes fell by as much as 45.7% in this precinct during the 28-day period.

The 41st Precinct saw similar trends in this time period. The only two major crimes to increase were burglaries, which rose by two, and murders, which rose by one. However, rapes fell from four to zero, and robberies, felony assaults, grand larcenies and grand larceny auto crimes all fell by as much as about 28%. This precinct includes Hunts Point and Longwood.

The 43rd Precinct saw some considerable declines in rapes and grand larceny auto crimes, which fell by seven (from nine to two) and 25 (from 57 to 32), respectively. However, all other listed major crimes also fell, including felony assaults, burglaries and grand larcenies, which fell by 24.3%, 40%, and 36%, respectively. The 43rd Precinct includes Westchester Avenue, Castle Hill Avenue, White Plains Road and Parkchester.

One of the only precincts to see a rise in most major crimes was the 52nd Precinct, including Bedford Park, Fordham, Kingsbridge, Norwood, Bronx Park and University Heights. With the exception of burglaries and murders, which fell, and grand larceny auto crimes, which remained the same, all other crimes increased by as much as 33%, which was the case for rapes in this time period.

