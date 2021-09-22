Woman pistol whipped and car sprayed with bullets

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A woman was pistol whipped and her car sprayed with bullets last week in the Bronx.

According to the NYPD, on Sept. 16, at 11:59 a.m., an unidentified male pistol-whipped a 33-year-old female, and discharged a single round, which struck a four-door Lexus sedan that was parked and unoccupied in the vicinity of Reservoir Place and Reservoir Oval Walk.

The victim, who suffered bruising, swelling and a laceration to the head, was taken by EMS to an area hospital in stable condition. The unidentified male fled in a grey Acura ILX.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.