Police & Fire

Woman pistol whipped and car sprayed with bullets

By
0
comments
Posted on
The suspect who allegedly pistol whipped a woman and shot at her Lexus on Sept. 16, 2021.
Courtesy of NYPD

A woman was pistol whipped and her car sprayed with bullets last week in the Bronx.

According to the NYPD, on Sept. 16, at 11:59 a.m., an unidentified male pistol-whipped a 33-year-old female, and discharged a single round, which struck a four-door Lexus sedan that was parked and unoccupied in the vicinity of Reservoir Place and Reservoir Oval Walk.

The victim, who suffered bruising, swelling and a laceration to the head, was taken by EMS to an area hospital in stable condition. The unidentified male fled in a grey Acura ILX.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

About the Author

Jason Cohen

Jason Cohen is a reporter for The Bronx Times. Originally from New Jersey, he moved to the Bronx five years ago. Jason has been a reporter for about 14 years and loves what he does. In particular, he enjoys covering meetings, events, writing features and informing the pubic about news. He also has a passion for sports and anything with controversy, and his other interests include watching movies and going to the beach. When he isn't reporting or writing, Jason spends his weekends working at a bagel shop. And, yes, he's also a Mets fan. So, "Sorry Bronxites."

Featured Jobs

Add your job

View all jobs…

Upcoming Events

Submit an Event

View All Events…

Crime

News

Related Articles

More from Around NYC