Bronx man faces life in prison for role in NJ kidnapping

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A Bronx man admitted last week to his role in a Paterson, N.J., kidnapping and faces life in prison.

Maurice Cottman, 41, plead guilty on Sept. 15 for one count of kidnapping.

According to the investigation, on Oct. 8, 2020, Cottman and his conspirator, Reginald Law, entered a retail store in Paterson and assaulted an employee, who was working in the store. Cottman and Law dragged the man from the store, threw him into the back of a U-Haul truck and drove to New York. Cottman and Law pistol-whipped the victim in the head and face. Cottman then called the victim’s family and demanded $200,000 for his return.

That afternoon, law enforcement officers went to Harlem, where they saw the U-Haul parked on the street. When the officers approached, Cottman and Law fled in the U-Haul and a motor vehicle pursuit ensued. After some distance, the U-Haul crashed and a foot pursuit ensued.

Cottman was arrested, but Law got away. The officers opened the U-Haul and rescued the victim. Law was arrested on May 26, 2021.

Sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 2, 2022.