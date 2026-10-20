St. Raymond Academy for Girls to close in 2027 after 67 years in the Bronx

St. Raymond Academy for Girls will close in June 2027 after more than six decades of educating young women in the Bronx, a decision parish officials attribute to enrollment challenges.

The academy at 1725 Castle Hill Ave., has served students since 1960. Parish officials said enrollment has remained at approximately half capacity despite efforts to sustain the school. St. Raymond High School for Boys and the parish’s elementary school will remain open.

“This is a deeply difficult decision for our parish family,” Rev. James Cruz said in the announcement.

To help students continue their Catholic education, the parish announced annual $3,000 scholarships for eligible students transferring to the Academy of Mount St. Ursula or St. Catharine Academy after completing this school year. Assistance will continue through graduation, with separate provisions honoring existing parishioner and Catholic Scholar awards.

For families, the announcement has been difficult. Students, parents and supporters rallied outside the academy on Oct. 13, hoping to keep it open.

“As a parent of a current student, I am both heartbroken and outraged by Fr. Cruz’s decision to close the Academy,” a concerned parent told the Bronx Times. “Juniors should be researching colleges, but are instead forced to research new high schools for their senior year.”

Some have suggested combining the academy and the boys school. However, a St. Raymond High School for Boys alumnus who wished to remain anonymous, expressed concern that co-education would change the identity and traditions of both schools. The alumnus noted that some parents specifically choose an all boys or all girls education for their children. The parish’s announcement did not outline any plans for a merger.

The closing follows others across the borough, including Saint Barnabas High School in 2024 and All Hallows High School, Our Lady of Refuge and St. Lucy School in 2025.

Preston High School faced closure in 2025 but remained open after advocacy by students, families, alumnae, community leaders and elected officials. Attorney General Letitia James helped facilitate an agreement through which Bally’s Foundation purchased the property for $8.5 million and leased it to Preston for $1 annually for 25 years, with renewal options.

At St. Raymond Academy, school leadership plans informational meetings to help families navigate transfers and scholarships. Parents hoping to preserve the academy are asking whether another solution is possible.

“What will it take to let our children finish high school in the school they chose?” the concerned parent said.