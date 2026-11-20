Leaders in education, business, public service, healthcare, housing, labor, law and nonprofits gathered on Thursday, Nov. 19 as Schneps Media presented the 2026 Power Women of the Bronx, recognizing women for their leadership, service and commitment to the borough.

Honorees and their supporters filled Villa Barone for a big, bold, bright evening of recognition, celebration and connection.

The honorees represented a broad cross-section of Bronx life, from classrooms and college campuses to healthcare facilities, affordable housing developments, nonprofit organizations, community programs and businesses. Several have made history along the way.

“We have some powerful women in the room,” said emcee Lisa Sorin, the first woman to serve as president of the Bronx Chamber of Commerce, as she welcomed the honorees.

The program opened with the Renaissance Youth Center performing the national anthem beneath a video of a fluttering American flag, followed by “You Are So Beautiful to Me.” Honorees then walked, or danced the red carpet.

Founded and led by women for more than 30 years, Schneps Media honors more women across the New York market than any other organization through Power Women.

The evening also supported the MV Foundation, which helps children facing challenges and runs the Haight Avenue Educational Farm and Market.

Making history

Few in the room embodied the evening’s spirit more than Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson, an honoree and the first woman to lead the borough.

“We are so powerful, ladies. And we are so strong,” Gibson told the crowd. “We wear the world on our shoulders. We are leaders, educators, mothers, wives.”

She reminded the audience that the work of breaking barriers is far from finished. “Even in 2026, women are still making history in this country,” Gibson said.

Others in the room carry major institutional responsibility. At Bronx Community College, Andrea T. Pinnock, vice president for administration and finance and chief financial officer, oversees 200 employees and a $150 million budget at a school that serves about 7,500 students.

“We have amazing students,” Pinnock said. “We understand the goal at the end of the tunnel is providing options for these students.”

It takes a village

Educators made up a large share of the honorees, a reminder of how many Bronx schools and institutions are taught and led by women.

Kristine Rivera, born and bred in the Bronx, is a founding member and managing director of family and community engagement for Excellence Community Schools.

“My parents raised me, but my village, the Bronx, helped shape me,” she said. “As a mother, educator, community leader, we’re all mothering. Mother as an act of love, nurturing and advocacy.”

Rivera said connection and community are key, as schools not only educate but give children a sense of belonging. “I speak to the children, to the scholars,” she said. “They let us know whether they are feeling safe, seen, when they know they are loved and adults truly care about who they are and who they’re becoming.”

Dr. Mary Anne DeVivio, principal of Cardinal McCloskey Community Charter School and an adjunct professor at Fordham University, pointed to the results. “There are a lot of success stories in our school system,” she said.

Anne Clarke-Raysor, principal at Bronx Charter School for Better Learning 2, said her students energize her every day. “We’re greeted every day with hugs,” she said. “When I get a hug, I know we’re doing the right thing.”

Breaking barriers in business

Several honorees spoke about succeeding in industries where female leadership is still far from the norm.

Johanna Edmondson founded Female Fight Club NYC, “a gym for women by women,” and built it from the ground up. “We started in a park, about four of us,” she said. “Now it’s brick and mortar.”

Edmondson said her organization focuses on empowering and educating women in an industry dominated by men.

Karina De La Cruz, founder and CEO of K Force Construction, said “being a woman in the construction industry is even harder” than it might otherwise be. And after 20 years as an educator, Ericka Keller, founder and managing member of Brisa Builders Development, moved into developing affordable housing in New York City.

Coming to the Bronx

Many honorees were born and bred in the Bronx. Others built their success by starting over here.

“I came to this country at the age of 14 with zero English,” said Socorro Diaz, assistant director of political and external affairs for the Council of School Supervisors and Administrators, who was born in the Dominican Republic. “I continue to support students whose first language is not English.”

Vanessa Baijnauth, vice president and relationship manager at Orange Bank & Trust and a Caribbean Impact Award winner, came to the Bronx from Guyana. She noted there are around 14,000 people from Guyana in the borough.

“When I stand on the stage, I take a lot with me. I came to the Bronx. The Bronx embraced me and I give back,” she said.

A room built for connection

Just as important as the honors were the connections made over the course of the night, as women serving very different populations found they share many of the same challenges.

“We all face the same things,” said Beth Grossfeld, vice president of marketing and brand experience for RiverSpring Living, which serves people in Riverdale from independent living to end of life. “It’s a great way to share knowledge and not reinvent the wheel.”

Like many honorees, Grossfeld shared the credit. “We have a dedicated staff who work to make things happen not in their job description,” she said.

Stacy Connell, director of volunteer services for LiveOnNY, helps facilitate organ donation, difficult and life-saving work. She summed up her approach in one word. “Nurturing, taking care of people,” she said. “Looking to see what they need before they say they need it.”

Serving the most vulnerable

Other honorees spend their days helping people who have little and depend on help.

“I feel everyone in this world should have all the good things I have, family and love and access to healthcare,” said Bonnie Mohan, co-founder and executive director of the Health and Housing Consortium, which started in the Bronx and now works citywide.

Vanessa Santiago, senior director of supportive housing at Housing Solutions of New York, said housing matters, but so does being able to afford it. “They are not affordable, affordable to who?” she said of much of what is labeled “affordable” housing, choosing “compassion” as the one word that describes her.

By night’s end, the mood was one of celebration, as the challenges of the work gave way, for a few hours, to recognition of the women who take them on every day.

Socorro Diaz summed it up. “I’m here to celebrate you, our accomplishment,” she said, “to celebrate the powerful things we do every day.”

Schneps Media’s Power Women series continues to recognize the leaders shaping communities across the region. To nominate an inspiring woman leader for a future event, contact Events@SchnepsMedia.com.

2026 Power Women of the Bronx Honorees

POWER TEAM, Veronica Almedina, Amber Charter Schools

Nadia Arroyo, La Central YMCA

Marlene Baez, GVC Bus

CARIBBEAN IMPACT AWARD, Vanessa Baijnauth, Orange Bank & Trust Company

Nicole Benjamin, Southeast Bronx Neighborhood Centers, Inc. (SEBNC)

Lori Brown-Niang, DreamYard

CARIBBEAN IMPACT AWARD, Nicollette Buddington, New York Health and Hospitals North Central Bronx Hospital Community Board / 10Mins1Page Inc.

ICON, Darcel D. Clark, District Attorney for Bronx County

CARIBBEAN IMPACT AWARD, Her Excellency Rev. Dr. Eda Clarke Ramsay, Saint Jemuel Group Family Day Care Inc.

Anne Clarke-Raysor, Bronx Charter School for Better Learning 2

Stacy Connell, LiveOnNY

ICON, Lynne Corry, Giving Friends

Karina De La Cruz, K Force Construction

ICON, Christina De Luca, De Luca Realty Group Inc.

EXCELLENCE IN EDUCATION AWARD, Dr. Mary Anne DeVivio, Cardinal McCloskey Community Charter School

Ginette Diaz, Renaissance Youth Center

Socorro X. Diaz, Council of School Supervisors and Administrators (CSA)

Stephanie Duluc, SOMOS Community Care

Johanna Edmondson, Female Fight Club NYC

Johanna Escobar, AG Holdings Group

Tara C. Fappiano, Tara C. Fappiano

Nathalia Fernandez, New York State Senator for District 34

ICON, Debbian Fletcher-Blake, APRN, FNP, VIP Community Services

Kristine Garcia-Elliott, Vishnick McGovern Milizio LLP

ICON, Vanessa L. Gibson, Bronx Borough President

POWER TEAM, Kirsys Gomez, Amber Charter Schools

Beth R. Grossfeld, RiverSpring Living

Isata Jay, IsataJayBeauty LLC

Ericka Keller, Brisa Builders Development LLC

Riquelmy Lamour, LCSW, SOMOS Community Care

Jennifer Maddox Jimenez, The MV Foundation / Haight Ave Educational Farm and Market

LATIN IMPACT AWARD, Rosita L. Marinez, MS-NPL, LMSW, CAIP, CMIP, CSWM, Housing ER Consulting (HER)

COMMUNITY TRAILBLAZER AWARD, Nilka Martell, Bronx River Alliance

Aura E. Martinez, MugHug® Store

Bonnie Mohan, The Health & Housing Consortium

Mona Ozkurt, Citiwide Exterminating, Inc.

LATIN IMPACT AWARD/ICON, Connie Pacheco, LMSW, CASAC-M, CARC, CRPA, FDC, Recoveries R US, LLC

Andrea T. Pinnock, Bronx Community College

Sandra Polanco, M.S.Ed., Monroe University

Kristine Rivera, Excellence Community Schools

Vanessa Santiago, Housing Solutions of New York (HSNY)

ICON, Ninfa Segarra, JD, SBH Health System

MISTRESS OF CEREMONIES/ICON, Lisa Sorin, Bronx Chamber of Commerce

Wendy Steinberg, RiverSpring Living