Bronx Community College celebrates 70 years with new ‘Bronx Renaissance 2031’ vision

As the choir echoed through the age-old Gould Memorial Library, Broncos’ signature green and gold adorn the auditorium as Broncos across generations returned to celebrate 70 years of Bronx Community College history.

Bronx Community College (BCC) kicked off their 70th anniversary on Aug. 28 with the investiture of their seventh President, Dr. Larry D. Johnson, Jr., and launched a bold new vision for the college’s future called the Bronx Renaissance 2031, designed to expand access to student resources, strengthen workforce partnerships, drive innovation, deepen community engagement and position BCC as a catalyst for new opportunities across the Bronx and New York region.

Chancellor of The City University of New York, Félix V. Matos Rodríguez, members of the CUNY Board of Trustees, college presidents and higher education leaders, elected officials, faculty & staff, current BCC students and alumni and community partners joined one another to celebrate the historic event.

“We begin to write a new chapter in the history of this impressive institution. And it is impressive that the leader has a deep commitment to community college education,” said Chancellor Rodríguez, presenting Johnson with the symbols of office, including the Presidential Mace.

The ceremony included processionals, distinguished guest speakers, student and interfaith speeches, musical and dance performances and a presidential send-off.

“Bronx Community College will be a premiere hub of academia, research excellence, workforce innovation and its supportive campus culture, where students succeed, employees flourish and transformation is driven by data and purpose,” Johnson said.

Johnson presented the Bronx Renaissance 2031—a strategic plan spanning throughout 2026 to 2031 that works towards the goal to transform the lives of students on campus, facilitate social mobility and strengthen access to higher education.

“A community also reflects the realities of affordability, educational access, health disparities, economic mobility, and the daily pressures working families face throughout our world.” Johnson said. “So today is not simply an investiture, it’s an institutional law. A moment to honor our past, embrace our present, and boldly build a future vision through Bronx Renaissance 2031.”

Johnson partnered with campus stakeholders from over 250 campus opportunities.

He outlined four goals in the strategic plan. The first is to strengthen enrollment, retention and graduation. The second is to prepare students for long-term success through workforce opportunities and career-readiness programs. The third is to enhance institutional capacity and operational efficiency and finally to cultivate inclusive and meaningful community partnerships.

With a campus of nearly 7,000 students, Johnson promised to revitalize campus space and technology, refurbished classrooms, strengthen communication between administration and student body, and rebrand BCC as the “crown jewel” of the Bronx.

The campus further announced the “70 for 70” Campaign to raise $70,000 to establish 529 college saving accounts for 70 children enrolled in the BCC’s Early Childhood Center—many of whom are children of parents who are currently enrolled as students at the BCC. The school asked attendees to donate $70 as part of the mission towards investing in student’s access to higher education.

“Investing in our youngest learners is not just important, but it’s essential to the future of our college and our community,” said Executive Director of BCC Early Childhood Center Jitinder Walia.

Student Government Association President Akalia Dixon delivered a standing ovation speech, charging the newly selected president to build and strengthen connections with students and remain attentive to their concerns and needs on campus.

Dixon emphasized “redefining what is possible” by creating new opportunities for students, listening to their challenges and working collaboratively to develop solutions.

“As students, we recognize there is still work that needs to be done. And we will continue to bring our concerns forward, but we will continue to bring our ideas, our perspective, and our willingness to be part of the solution,” Dixon said, as students like her look forward positively towards working with the new president.

In addition, distinguished professors called on the new president to prioritize hiring additional faculty and staff to strengthen academic programs and improve student learning outcomes.

Finally, an alumni took the stage for a Bollywood dance showcase, followed by performances by a choir and a gospel singer, reaffirming Johnson’s commitment to fostering culture and diversity on campus.

“We would have to reimagine what’s possible, as we prepare for the future,” Johnson said.