Being a capitalist and doing social good is the balance Bronx-based Ponce Bank has struck to keep growing, CEO Carlos Naudon said in an interview with the Bronx Times.

Ponce Financial Group, the bank’s parent company, reported approximately $3.7 billion in assets as of Sept. 30, 2026, up from $1.65 billion at the end of 2021. That puts the company at more than twice its size less than five years ago.

For Naudon, running a publicly traded bank means returning money to investors while continuing to serve neighborhoods where access to banking is limited.

Housing construction is a major part of that business. Naudon described Ponce as a “heavy lender to affordable housing construction projects,” with “a lot in the Bronx.”

He also highlighted the bank’s work with local cannabis businesses.

“Cannabis banking, not many banks do,” Naudon said.

In his June 2025 remarks to shareholders, Naudon connected construction lending to Ponce’s financial performance, explaining that those loans helped improve lending returns while supporting affordable housing in areas with persistent poverty.

Government deposits have also helped support the bank’s neighborhood operations.

Naudon pointed to “two banking development districts where city and state deposit money to cover expenses of areas that don’t have much bank access.”

Through New York’s Banking Development District program, Ponce received $55 million in public deposits at its Castle Hill branch at 2244 Westchester Ave. Its Inwood branch received another $45 million, bringing the total across the two locations to $100 million, according to the company’s September 2026 financial filing.

The program encourages banks to open or maintain branches in underserved communities. State and city deposits provide funding to support lending and banking services, with some deposits carrying below-market interest rates.

At the Castle Hill branch, the money arrived in three installments: $35 million from the state in July 2024, $10 million from the city in June 2025 and another $10 million from the city in June 2026.

The district covers Bronx Community District 9, including Soundview, Parkchester and Castle Hill. Ponce’s commitments include affordable banking products and financial education for residents and small-business owners.

Ponce Bank’s Bronx headquarters and Westchester Avenue branch occupy a building that once housed the Bronx YMCA. The branch reopened in February 2025 following a redesign that added private spaces for customers to discuss their finances and areas for meetings and community gatherings.

With expansion in mind, Ponce opened its Inwood branch in September 2025, extending its presence in Upper Manhattan.

Federal investment has supported the bank’s expansion as well. In 2022, the U.S. Treasury invested $225 million in Ponce through the Emergency Capital Investment Program, which provides capital to qualifying financial institutions to expand financing for small businesses, consumers and underserved communities.

Naudon’s description of the bank’s work brings the focus back to the Bronx: financing housing construction, keeping neighborhood branches open and providing services to businesses with fewer places to turn. As Ponce grows, those commitments remain part of the balance Naudon is striving to strike with shareholders.