LIVE UPDATES: Polls open across the Bronx for Primary Election 2026

Polls are officially open across the Bronx as voters head to the ballot box on Primary Election Day.

New Yorkers headed to the polls Tuesday for the city’s primary election, with voting taking place from 6 a.m. until 9 p.m. State election law allows any voter who is in line by the time polls close to remain and cast their ballot.

Because New York operates under a closed primary system, only voters enrolled in a political party may vote in that party’s primary. Residents can verify their polling place through the New York City Board of Elections.

Voters who requested absentee ballots must ensure they are postmarked by June 23 or delivered to a polling site, early voting location or Board of Elections office before the 9 p.m. deadline.

Races we’re watching:

In the Bronx, we’re closely watching congressional primaries for NY-13, NY-14 and NY-15, which covers the South, East and West Bronx.

In NY-13 — A split-borough between the Manhattan neighborhoods of Harlem, Washington Heights, Inwood, Marble Hill, Hamilton Heights, the Upper West Side and the Bronx neighborhoods of Kingsbridge, Bedford Park, University Heights, Morris Heights, Fordham, Jerome Park and Norwood. Darializa Avila Chevalier will take on incumbent Adriano Espaillat.

In NY-14 — A split-borough district that includes the Queens neighborhoods of Astoria, Elmhurst and Jackson Heights and the Bronx neighborhoods of Hunts Point, Mott Haven, Parkchester and Throggs Neck. Democrats Felipe Garcia and Marty Dolan will challenge incumbent Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC), who was the youngest woman ever elected to Congress when she took office in 2019.

In NY-15 — A district that covers the Bronx neighborhoods of Allerton, Baychester, Belmont, Fordham, Highbridge, Melrose, Morrisania, Mott Haven, Norwood, Riverdale, Spuyten Duyvil and Tremont. Michael Blake, Jose Vega and Andre Easton will be challenging incumbent Ritchie Torres.

Several Assembly contests are also drawing attention.

In AD-81 —District 81 represents the Bronx neighborhoods of Woodlawn, Norwood, Riverdale, Kingsbridge, Wakefield, Van Cortlandt Village, Marble Hill and Spuyten Duyvil. The candidates are Jeffrey Dinowitz, the longtime incumbent who has served since 1994, and Morgan Evers, a school teacher, community organizer, and disability rights advocate.

In AD-82 — The district includes Co-op City, Pelham Bay, Throggs Neck, Country Club, Edgewater Park and surrounding East Bronx neighborhoods. Voters will choose between three candidates: incumbent Michael Benedetto and challengers Jake Kuhl and Felix Omozusi.

Early morning voting