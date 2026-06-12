2026 PRIMARIES: Jake Kuhl and Felix Omozusi take on longtime incumbent Michael Benedetto for AD-82 Assembly seat

Primary season is fast approaching and the East Bronx will be electing who they’re sending to represent them in the state legislature

Some New Yorkers will have the chance to vote for their local congressional representatives, state senators, Assembly members and City Council members this June. For East Bronx voters, one of the key races on the ballot is the contest for the 82nd Assembly District, where the winner will help shape state policy and advocate for the community’s interests in Albany.

Voters in the 82nd Assembly District will choose between three Democratic candidates in the June 23 primary election: incumbent Michael Benedetto and challengers Jake Kuhl and Felix Omozusi.

The district includes Co-op City, Pelham Bay, Throggs Neck, Country Club, Edgewater Park and surrounding East Bronx neighborhoods.

Early voting begins on June 13 and will run until June 21. The last day to vote is primary day on June 23. Look up your local polling site here.

Ahead of the primary, the Bronx Times spoke with all three candidates about why they are running, their priorities for the district and the issues they believe matter most to voters.

Michael Benedetto

Michael Benedetto has represented the 82nd Assembly District for over two decades, and currently serves as the Chair of the Assembly Education Committee.

A Northeast Bronx native, Benedetto began his career as a teacher in public and Catholic schools while remaining active in local civic and political organizations, including Community Board 10, the Thomas Paine Independent Democratic Club and the Chippewa Democratic Club. He also co-founded the Bronx Times with John Collazzi.

Before winning his Assembly seat in 2004, Benedetto worked in the offices of former City Council Members Mike DeMarco and Madeline Provenzano and made several unsuccessful runs for elected office.

After a few unsuccessful bids for assembly and senate positions over the years, and serving as district leader, Benedetto won the assembly seat in 2004.

Benedetto points to his work on education as his most significant accomplishment in Albany. As chair of the Education Committee, he highlighted efforts to increase funding for New York City schools, expand support for special education students, reduce class sizes and enact a statewide ban on cell phones in schools.

He also cited local quality-of-life initiatives, including securing cameras to deter illegal dumping in Throggs Neck and along the 6 train corridor and obtaining funding for a heavy-duty tow truck to remove illegally parked trucks from neighborhood streets.

If re-elected, Benedetto said his priorities would continue to center on education while addressing district-specific concerns, including the proposed closure of Exit 9 in Co-op City and rising utility costs that affect residents’ affordability.

Benedetto said his record of community involvement and legislative accomplishments demonstrates his commitment to the district.

“These are things I did voluntarily because I lived in this community,” Benedetto said. “I wanted to see it grow, be better and continue to be safe. I worked for it. I did that before I ran for office, and I showed the people my resume.”

Asked why voters should return him to office for another term, Benedetto said he remains passionate about the job after more than two decades in Albany.

“I’m still doing the job, and I love the job, and I want to continue to do it. I feel well enough to do it, and enthusiastic about it,” Benedetto said. “I hope the people who are interviewing me, meaning the voters, will rehire me for another two years.”

Jake Kuhl

Jake Kuhl, a Throggs Neck native who has lived in Edgewater Park since he was 13, is making his first run for elected office.

Kuhl earned a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree in public administration from Baruch College and currently serves as assistant director of the Falk Recreation Center at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine.

Kuhl said his decision to run stemmed from his experience serving on Community Board 10, where he became frustrated with what he viewed as the board’s limited influence over major land-use decisions.

Although he was no longer serving on the board when it voted on Bally’s proposed casino at Ferry Point Park, Kuhl pointed to the project’s review process as a recent example of what he sees as the board’s limited power. Community Board 10 overwhelmingly opposed the proposal, but its recommendation was ultimately advisory.

Kuhl has also criticized Benedetto’s support for the Parkland Alienation Bill that allowed portions of Ferry Point Park to be used for private development and advancing Bally’s casino application.

“We just have an elected official who’s been there for 22 years,” Kuhl said. “Clearly he’s not listening to constituents anymore, with this casino vote being a perfect example.”

Kuhl said he opposes the casino because he believes it would harm the surrounding community and argued that public investments in recreational amenities such as pools, basketball courts and ice-skating rinks would create jobs while providing broader community benefits.

If elected, Kuhl said his priorities would include addressing affordability, improving public safety and reducing utility costs for homeowners, particularly by tackling Con Edison rate hikes. He also said he would push for reforms to state policies that he believes have contributed to repeat offenses among people accused of violent and property crimes.

Kuhl said the casino debate underscores what he sees as the importance of local representation.

“At the end of the day, you’re elected to represent the public,” Kuhl said. “This is a perfect example of how all politics are local, and your number one job as an elected official is to listen to your constituents.”

Felix Omozusi

Omozusi, a Co-op City resident, is making his first run for elected office after working in several government, education, nonprofit organizations and political campaigns.

Born in Brooklyn to Nigerian and Ghanaian parents, Omozusi studied political science at Stony Brook University and participated in a State Assembly internship program while in college. He later worked as a constituent liaison for State Sen. James Sanders Jr., served as communications director for Assembly Member Eddie Gibbs and managed several local political campaigns, including City Council candidate David Diaz’s 2025 campaign.

“I just felt it was time,” Omozusi said. “I wanted to directly impact my community, create legislation that will better serve people and advocate for them.”

Omozusi said he decided to run because he wanted a more direct role in advocating for residents and shaping public policy.

“You know, I’ve seen a lot and learned from people’s mistakes. I’ve seen where they’ve come short, and I just felt like, you know, it was just time,” he added.

His campaign centers on three priorities: education and civic engagement, public safety, and affordability and quality of life.

An educator and former civic education teacher, Omozusi said he wants to expand literacy initiatives, after-school programming and arts education while encouraging greater civic participation. He has organized voter registration drives in Co-op City and said residents should have a stronger voice in government decisions.

“I want to empower my community, and I think it’s very important to have them civically engaged as well,” Omozusi said.

On public safety, Omozusi emphasized prevention-focused strategies, including youth programming and anti-gun violence initiatives that engage students before they become involved in crime. He said the district should continue supporting local law enforcement while investing in programs that address the root causes of crime.

Omozusi also identified affordability as one of the district’s biggest challenges, calling for protections for affordable housing, support for homeowners and small businesses, and efforts to reduce the cost of living for residents.

“We have to meet the people where they are,” Omozusi said. “New York is getting harder and harder to live in.”

Outside politics, Omozusi is an actor, playwright and arts educator who has participated in humanitarian initiatives in Africa and South America.

Reach Marina Samuel at msamuel@schnepsmedia.com. For more coverage, subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!