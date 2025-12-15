BREAKING: Bally’s wins state casino license to build a casino-hotel complex in Ferry Point Park

The New York State Gaming Commission approved Bally’s Bronx, Metropolitan Park and Resorts World casino projects on Dec. 15, 2025.

The New York State Gaming Commission has awarded Bally’s a 15-year license to build a casino-hotel complex in Ferry Point Park, marking the end of a long approvals process.

The Commission also approved the two remaining proposals in Queens: Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Metropolitan Park in Flushing, and an expansion of the existing Resorts World “racino” in South Ozone Park. The Commission had authority to grant up to three licenses for new casinos in the New York City area.

The Commission announced its decision in a Dec. 15 public meeting at the Robert F. Smith Center for the Performing Arts in Harlem’s Riverbank State Park.

​​Bally’s plans to build a casino complex featuring 3,500 slot machines, 210 table games and 40 poker tables, a 500-room hotel, two parking garages totaling 4,600 spaces, a 2,000-seat event center, a nightclub, spa, food and beverage venues and retail shops, all on its existing Jack Nicklaus-designed golf course formerly owned by President Donald Trump.

In return, the company has proposed a local benefits package valued at $765 million, including infrastructure and transit upgrades, funding for schools and organizations, NYPD substations and more.

Now that Bally’s has been awarded a license, it will also pay a $500 million license fee to benefit the MTA.

Though the project will take years to complete, Bally’s Chair Soo Kim previously told the Bronx Times that he plans to begin construction right away and can likely beat the expected completion date of mid-2030.

The three proposed casinos are expected to generate $7 billion in state gaming tax revenue over the next ten years, plus billions in other tax revenue.

Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson has consistently supported Bally’s and issued a statement of support after the decision.

“From the beginning, I have been clear: the Bronx deserves a fair shot at a gaming license. Today’s vote by the New York State Gaming Commission moves this project forward and brings the Bronx one step closer to long-overdue investments in our communities,” Gibson said.

As this process continues, we will keep working alongside Bally’s, community leaders, and residents to make sure local voices stay front and center and that this project delivers real, lasting benefits for The Bronx.”

A long process

Bally’s Chair Soo Kim did not attend the Dec. 15 public meeting but issued a statement of gratitude after the announcement.

“Bally’s is betting on the Bronx. Having grown up in the city, it’s an honor and privilege to be selected by the Gaming Commission to receive a license,” Kim said.

“Our team has worked closely with community leaders, union partners, and local stakeholders to build a project that delivers real jobs, lasting economic benefits, and a world-class entertainment destination for the Bronx. We are grateful for the Board’s confidence and look forward to delivering our project to the community.”

“Our top priority now is to complete our pre-construction work as quickly as possible and get shovels in the ground,” added Chris Jewett, senior vice president of corporate development. “We can’t wait to bring this exceptional destination to the Bronx.”

The approvals process for Bally’s involved several twists and turns, and it was especially complicated because it required a land use application to “alienate,” or privatize, approximately 16 acres of the 400-acre Ferry Point Park.

Early opposition sprung up from residents living close to the proposed casino complex, as many voiced concerns about increasing crime and traffic congestion and did not buy into Bally’s promises of good-paying permanent jobs.

Community Board 10, which covers the East Bronx neighborhoods of Throggs Neck, Co-op City and Pelham Bay, voted against Bally’s proposal in a chaotic March meeting that had to be closed to the disruptive public audience partway through.

However, Bally’s was buoyed by widespread support throughout much of the rest of the borough.

In June, City Council passed Bally’s parkland alienation application with critical backing from Mayor Eric Adams, whose support lowered the threshold of votes needed to pass.

From the start, Bally’s faced strong opposition from East Bronx Council Member Kristy Marmorato, who characterized the project as predatory development. When it came time for the full council vote on Bally’s, non-Bronx members voted in deference to Marmorato.

Yet, all other Bronx council members —including Borough President Gibson— showed strong support and wanted it to remain in the running. Several lawmakers publicly expressed disappointment at the Council vote.

With Bally’s seemingly dead in the water, Adams again intervened to overrule the City Council disapproval, allowing it to proceed.

Next came the work of each project’s Community Advisory Council (CAC), tasked with ensuring each proposal had sufficient community support and negotiating local benefits with each company.

The CAC held two public hearings, the first being a mundane procedural affair that ended ahead of schedule, and the other a raucous debate filled with hecklers removed by security.

The Community Advisory Council voted in late September to approve the project. Marmorato’s appointee, Danielle Volpe, was the only one of the six-member panel to vote against it.

Other factors gradually tipped the odds in Bally’s favor, as the field of casino applicants whittled down from eight to three.

At the CAC stage, Bally’s, Metropolitan Park and Resorts World all passed their respective committees, but projects in Coney Island, Times Square and Hudson Yards did not. MGM Yonkers also pulled its bid in October.

The final step was a vote by the state Gaming Facility Location Board, held Dec. 1. After thorough consideration with consultants, the Board recommended approval of all three projects that were eventually awarded licenses by the Gaming Commission.

Along the way, Bally’s seized an unexpected opportunity to earn goodwill in the East Bronx.

In April, Bally’s nonprofit arm purchased Preston High School, a longstanding Throggs Neck Catholic girls’ school that announced in early 2025 that it would permanently close at the end of the school year.

After a battle with the order of nuns who owned the property —eventually involving Attorney General Letitia James, who oversees nonprofit real estate deals— Bally’s Foundation reached a deal to buy the school, keeping it operating in perpetuity.

Keeping promises

Each of the three winners made substantial promises to their communities, and in awarding the licenses, the Commission also built in protections to ensure their success.

Bally’s has promised community benefits totaling more than $700 million, many of which will only take effect after the project is completed. As the Gaming Facility Location Board noted, it is difficult to predict the success of a brand-new development, especially since the Bronx casino will be the largest in Bally’s portfolio by far.

No proposal is free of pitfalls, and although the Board green lighted all three casinos earlier this month, it also issued a report highlighting potential concerns with each.

In Bally’s case, the Board said the scale of the East Bronx project created some uncertainty as to whether the company can pull off its “ambitious” promises to the community. For instance, fulfilling the 70% Bronx hiring goal will require sustained effort on Bally’s part, the report said.

However, throughout the process, the decision making bodies agreed that Bally’s is likely to succeed.

Governor Kathy Hochul expressed support for the Gaming Commission’s decision.

“The three approved casinos will generate billions of dollars for the MTA and education, create tens of thousands of jobs and deliver real benefits to their surrounding communities,” she said in a statement.

“Each of the projects made significant commitments to their communities and to New York State, and the Gaming Commission was clear that they will hold these projects accountable and make sure they keep their promises. That is what New Yorkers expect and what they deserve.”

