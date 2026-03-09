Assembly member Michael Benedetto-funded NYPD heavy duty tow truck targets illegally parked vehicles

The New York City Police Department carried out a tow operation on Bruckner Blvd. near Pelham Bay Park on March 2 using its first 50-ton heavy-duty tow truck, part of an ongoing effort to remove illegally parked tractor-trailers and heavy equipment stored on streets in the 82nd Assembly District.

The truck is the first of its kind to join the department’s Traffic Enforcement District fleet. The $800,000 vehicle was purchased with funds from an Assembly capital grant secured by Assembly member Michael Benedetto, who represents the 82nd District, which includes Co-op City, Throgs Neck, Westchester Square, City Island, Country Club and Pelham Bay.

The new tow truck will allow the NYPD to more easily remove large commercial vehicles that are often left parked on residential streets.

According to Benedetto’s office, the vehicles create significant safety hazards by reducing visibility and occupying limited parking spaces. Since the pandemic, owners have frequently left them unattended for long periods to avoid storage fees, often removing license plates to evade ticketing. In some cases, the cost of a parking ticket is cheaper than paying for long-term parking or storage, prompting owners to leave the vehicles in the neighborhood.

Benedetto’s office said it receives weekly complaints about the vehicles, a problem that intensified during the height of the pandemic.

According to Matt McKay, deputy chief of staff to Benedetto, who is assisting the NYPD with the community side of the operation, enforcement efforts are just beginning.

The operation will target areas where tractor-trailers and heavy equipment are illegally stored. After surveying locations and determining that vehicles are violating traffic laws, the NYPD will notify owners before towing the trucks.

“While drivers and operators are required to get off the road and rest, don’t do it in this neighborhood because we will get you,” Benedetto said in a statement.

McKay said the goal is to spread the word and send a message to vehicle owners that trucks parked illegally in the area will be towed.