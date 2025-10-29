Bronx Times’ 2025 General Election Voter Guide: What to know if you’re voting in the Bronx

The Nov. 4 general election is less than a week away! With a much anticipated mayoral election coming up, here’s what you might need to know about the politicians showing up on your ballots. Here’s a breakdown of local elections in the Bronx, how to vote in the election and where to find your personalized ballot.
Early voting began on Oct. 25 and continues until Sunday, Nov.2. You can check the Board of Elections website about information on how you can vote early in person, by mail or vote absentee. The deadline for requesting early mail and absentee ballots was Oct. 25 but you can still apply for an absentee ballot in-person at the county BOE until Nov. 3.
Polls hours differ each day. Remember to use the BOE website which will give you information on what will show up on your ballot and information where to find your early voting location, which might be different from your Election Day poll site.
Oct. 29., polls are open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Oct. 31., polls are open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Oct. 30 and Nov. 1-2, polls are open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
In addition to the mayor, Bronx residents will be voting on Borough President, City Comptroller, Public Advocate and City Council members.
In the Bronx, who will be on your ballot?
Borough President
— Vanessa L. Gibson, Democrat/Working Families
Vanessa L. Gibson was elected the 14th borough president since Nov. 2021. Since taking office, she’s launch numerous campaigns to combat hunger and nutrition in Bronx schools, secured over $50 million in funding to enhance technology in Bronx schools and created efforts to reimagine the Kingsbridge Armory.
“I’ve invested over $50 million in education in three years, over $100 million across the borough. We need to have social mobility, and we need to create more pathways to the middle class,” Gibson said while meeting voters at a busy transit hub in Hunts Point, according to News 12. “I’m proud of our investments, but we have to keep going. The momentum is there.”
— Grace Marrero, Republican/Conservative
Grace Marrero, who previously told the Bronx Times that she was running for Bronx Borough President, expressed frustration at the lack of options for voters.
“These incumbents won without even campaigning,” she said. If she does run for Borough President, Marrero said her candidacy would at least “put a bee in someone’s bonnet.”
Marrero’s top issues are removing bail reform, removing sanctuary state status and fixing the affordable housing crisis,”housing is no longer affordable & the ‘solution’ of giving developers free reign is deceptive & a straw man argument,” she told NYC Votes.
Member of the City Council – 8th Council District (East Harlem, Mott Haven, Port Morris and parts of Highbridge, Concourse and Longwood)
— Elsie Encarnacion, Democrat/Working Families
Elsie Encarnacion, a lifelong resident of East Harlem and District 8, has said she’s dedicated to advocating for affordable housing, quality education and economic empowerment. According to her campaign, she’s driven by the needs of East Harlem and the Bronx to put people before politics. She previously was Chief of Staff to Deputy Speaker Diana Ayala and Director of Youth Services to City Council Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito.
“District 8 is the foundation of my values and my drive to serve. I’ve spent my career working for improvement because I’ve experienced the struggles many New Yorkers face: rising housing costs, underfunded schools, and economic insecurity. I will stand with my neighbors, push for equitable solutions, and ensure every voice is heard. Together we can build a city where every family feels empowered and secure,” Encarnacion told NYC Votes.
— Tyreek Goodman, Republican/Conservative Party
Tyreek Goodman, a Bronx native, ran for the 84th Assembly District on the Conservative Party line in November 2024 but garnered just 3% of the vote, the Bronx Times previously reported. Goodman said he used to be disillusioned with politics and never saw himself running for office, but was challenged to step up to the plate.
“It opened the door for me to say, ‘I can do it too,’” Goodman said, adding that the potential to change a blue state to red begins with engaging the youth — “making it real for them.”
Goodman is running his campaign on being a voice for the people, improving community leadership and being a voice for young people and their families.
Member of the City Council – 11th Council District (Riverdale, Norwood, Van Cortlandt Village, and Woodlawn and parts of Wakefield, Bedford Park and Kingsbridge)
— Eric Dinowitz, Democrat
Eric Dinowitz was born and raised in the Northwest Bronx, and continues to grow his family in the district he grew up in. Dinowitz is a community activist, former special education teacher and former Aging Chair of Bronx Community Board 8. During his time in office, he has worked to make voting easier and more accessible and fought to bring an elevator to the Mosholu Avenue subway stop.
— Stylo Sapaskis, Republican
While Information about Stylos Sapaskis and his platform and campaign remains limited, he is officially listed on the ballot for the Republican seat.
In the Northwest portion of the Bronx, Sapaskis has launched campaigns for several political offices over the last two decades, such as for the New York State Assembly and U.S. Congress, but without success, the Bronx Times previously reported.
Member of the City Council – 12th Council District (Williamsbridge, Baychester, Edenwald, Co-op City, and Eastchester as well as part of Wakefield and Allerton)
— Kevin C. Riley, Democrat
Kevin C. Riley has worked to address the housing crisis issue with marginalized communities and help created initiatives for affordable housing and ownership. For the past year, he has worked to approve 40 land use applications that will result in over 12,000 projected affordable housing units.
“I believe my motivation for running derives from the very people of this community who have had a hand in grooming me into the man I am today. Being a life long Bronxite and a native son of the 12th district, I have seen the good, the bad and the ugly, and I believe I am the leader that can make the changes we need and deserve” Riley previously told the Bronx Times.
— Franchie Muniz Sr., Conservative
While Information about Franchie Muniz Sr., and his platform and campaign remains limited, he is officially listed on the ballot for the Republican seat. The Republican primary for this office on June 24, 2025, was canceled.
Member of the City Council – 13th Council District (Throggs Neck, Pelham Parkway, Morris Park, Pelham Bay, Pelham Gardens, Schuylerville, Country Club, Locust Point, and Westchester Square, as well as parts of Allerton and Van Nest)
— Shirley Aldebol, Democrat/Working Families
Shirley Aldebol was born and raised in the Bronx by parents who migrated to New York from Puerto Rico. Aldebol spent her life helping her parents run their small bodega in Soundview until she left for college. Her first job out of college, she was a child welfare caseworker in the city. She then became involved with her union, SSEU Local 371, and hasn’t left the labor movement since. Two years into working for Local 371, Shirley was promoted to Executive Vice President. Shen then when to work for AFSCME organizing public employees in Puerto Rico where she organized a campaign to help public employees gain collective bargaining rights.
“As a lifelong labor organizer, I have spent my entire career fighting and winning for New York City’s working families. Now, I’m running for the City Council to fight for a New York that works for everyone: A New York that’s affordable, with great schools, safe communities, liveable neighborhoods, fully funded public services, and good-paying jobs for our workers,” Aldebol told NYC Votes.
— Kristy Marmorato, Republican/Conservative
Kristy Marmorato is a Bronx native, providing her a deep understanding of the community she still lives in. After graduating from Eugenio Maria de Hostos Community College, she dedicated 24 years of her life to a career in healthcare. She differentiates herself from her primary opponents by saying she embodies the district, the Bronx Times previously reported. She said she grew up in Throggs Neck, lived in Pelham Bay and Country Club as an adult and now lives in Morris Park with her family.
“In each one of these neighborhoods that I’ve lived in, I’ve developed a network of family and friends, and I know and understand the dynamics of how each of these different communities work, how similar yet different they can be from one another,” she said
There are an additional five ballot proposals that will appear on voters’ ballots, added with input by Mayor Eric Adam’s latest Charter Revision Commission. Read more in depth on how they plan to change housing developments and when local elections take place.
