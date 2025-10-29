Bronx Times’ 2025 General Election Voter Guide: What to know if you’re voting in the Bronx

Bronxites are off to a slow start with low turnout in the first three days of early voting.

The Nov. 4 general election is less than a week away! With a much anticipated mayoral election coming up, here’s what you might need to know about the politicians showing up on your ballots. Here’s a breakdown of local elections in the Bronx, how to vote in the election and where to find your personalized ballot.

Early voting began on Oct. 25 and continues until Sunday, Nov.2. You can check the Board of Elections website about information on how you can vote early in person, by mail or vote absentee. The deadline for requesting early mail and absentee ballots was Oct. 25 but you can still apply for an absentee ballot in-person at the county BOE until Nov. 3.

Polls hours differ each day. Remember to use the BOE website which will give you information on what will show up on your ballot and information where to find your early voting location, which might be different from your Election Day poll site.

Oct. 29., polls are open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Oct. 31., polls are open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Oct. 30 and Nov. 1-2, polls are open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

In addition to the mayor, Bronx residents will be voting on Borough President, City Comptroller, Public Advocate and City Council members.

Recently, a team of amNewYork and Schneps Media editors and reporters sat down with each of the three mayoral candidates — Zohran Mamdani, Curtis Sliwa and Andrew Cuomo — for interviews about their campaigns and visions for New York City. For a more in-depth view of what each candidate wants to accomplish in this city as mayor, you can read the interviews on AMNY.

In the Bronx, who will be on your ballot?

Borough President — Vanessa L. Gibson, Democrat/Working Families Vanessa L. Gibson was elected the 14th borough president since Nov. 2021. Since taking office, she’s launch numerous campaigns to combat hunger and nutrition in Bronx schools, secured over $50 million in funding to enhance technology in Bronx schools and created efforts to reimagine the Kingsbridge Armory. “I’ve invested over $50 million in education in three years, over $100 million across the borough. We need to have social mobility, and we need to create more pathways to the middle class,” Gibson said while meeting voters at a busy transit hub in Hunts Point, according to News 12. “I’m proud of our investments, but we have to keep going. The momentum is there.”

— Grace Marrero, Republican/Conservative