Morris Park celebrates Italian heritage at 49th annual Columbus Day Parade

Despite the stormy conditions, residents of the Morris Park community and from nearby East Bronx neighborhoods gathered Sunday morning for the 49th annual Morris Park Columbus Day Parade, hosted and organized by the Morris Park Community Association.

The parade, which kicked off at Bronxdale and Morris Park avenues, featured community and citywide groups such as the Pelham Parkway Neighborhood Association, the Little Yemen Neighborhood Council and Construction and General Building Laborers’ Local 79, among others.

Local merchants, community veteran associations, school groups and marching brands also participated in the parade festivities among hundreds of Bronx residents and families in attendance to engage in the annual event.

Participating institutions included elementary and middle schools—P.S. 83, St. Clare of Assisi School, Van Nest Academy and St. Theresa School—as well as several local Catholic high school, including St. Raymond Academy for Girls, Preston, Maria Regina, Cardinal Hayes, Cardinal Spellman and Monsignor Scanlan.

The parade’s grand marshal was professional singer, entertainer and recording artist Lisa Messina, a St. Catharine Academy alum. Messina sang “The Star-Spangled Banner,” while her partner, John Micalizzi, performed the Italian National Anthem, “Il Canto degli Italiani” (The Song of the Italians), also widely known as “Fratelli d’Italia” or “Inno di Mameli.”

At the after-party following the parade, which took place at longtime family-owned Italian restaurant Pasta Pasta on Williamsbridge Road, Messina performed a mix of Italian and American classics. Messina’s partner, John Micalizzi, performed the Italian National Anthem.

G&R Deli co-owner Carolina DiFucci, who went viral in July 2024 for her ‘Italian Ice Cream Cone’ concoction, served as honorary grand marshal for the parade.

Bronx elected officials including Borough President Vanessa Gibson, NYC Council Member Shirley Aldebol as well as NYS Assembly members John Zaccaro and Michael Benedetto were also in attendance for the annual celebration.

“It is always an honor to attend the Columbus Day parade in Morris Park,” Gibson said. “Even in the rain, Italian American pride was on full display, and thank you to the organizers and participants who braved the elements to host another great parade.”

Bronx Columbus Day Parade Committee chair Phyllis Nastasio, who is also the second vice president of the Morris Park Community Association, was proud of the fact the parade was able to persevere despite the inclement weather. and expressed the significance of launching the yearly spectacle.

“To Italians, family and culture are everything,” Nastasio said. “Here in Morris Park, we celebrate our culture along with our community – even in a downpour.”

The Morris Park Business Improvement District (Morris Park BID) also understood the neighborhood’s devotion to heritage and the importance of upholding tradition in one of the city’s historic, tight-knit Italian-American communities.

“Morris Park [celebrates] Italian culture, heritage and contribution to America – by showing resilience and commitment to the tradition,” the Morris Park Business Improvement District said in an Instagram post on Oct. 11.

Morris Park BID executive director, Camelia Tepelus, said in spite of the rain, Sunday’s parade was still a fantastic experience to take part in.

“We are very thrilled [the Morris Park Community Association] continued the tradition for its 49th year,” Tepelus told the Bronx Times. “The parade was a great experience and a real test of resilience.”

Schools located outside the borough, including Salesian High School in New Rochelle and Maria Regina High School in Hartsdale also made the trip to participate in and celebrate the Italian-American tradition.

Maria Regina High School student Giulia Broccoli, a Morris Park resident, was named “Miss Columbus” in this year’s parade, while Gianna DiDomenico from St. Theresa School was named “Jr. Miss Columbus.”

“Everybody at the parade was enthusiastic and the parade went on as usual,” said MCPA vice president Frank Vignali.

That night, red white and green lights, installed by the Morris Park BID, illuminated the fence of nearby Loreto Park.

Laura Guerriero, publisher of the Bronx Times, served as the Honorary Grand Marshal at last year’s Columbus Day parade.