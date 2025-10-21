Photos: Morris Park Community Association holds 48th annual Columbus Day parade

Photo courtesy of the Bronx Times

Bronx community members gathered to watch the Morris Park Community Association’s Columbus Day parade.

The Morris Park Community Association held its 48th annual Columbus Day parade on Sunday, Oct. 12.

Sponsored by Council Member Kristy Marmorato and Assemblymember John Zaccaro Jr., the parade ran from Matthews Avenue and Morris Park Avenue to Williamsbridge Road and Lydig Avenue.

A wide variety of local community groups and schools took part in the parade.

The Grand Marshal for this year’s Columbus Day parade was comedian and Bronx native Tara Cannistraci. Laura Guerriero, publisher of the Bronx Times, was the Honorary Grand Marshal.

During the event, Isabella DiNuovo was named “Miss Columbus,” while Ava Cautillo was named “Junior Miss Columbus.”